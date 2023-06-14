Shaquille O'Neal spoke about LeBron James' legacy as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers, and O'Neal defended James against much of the criticism that he has received from Lakers fans, saying that he deserves a statue outside of Staples Center.

“If they wanted to give him a statue, I'd be fine with that,” Shaquille O'Neal said, via Brandon Robinson of BallySports.

The bold take will likely rile up Lakers fans. O'Neal also is upset that some Lakers fans do not consider the 2020 championship in the bubble a real championship.

“He did win a title with the Lakers and lot of people say that it doesn't count,” O'Neal said, via Robinson.

In addition to defending the 2020 championship, O'Neal also discussed what LeBron James achieved as a Laker.

“LeBron has broke the record [scoring record] and he broke the record as a Laker,” O'Neal said, via Robinson. “…He's a great player, great ability and he did what he was supposed to do as a LAKER.”

Lastly, O'Neal criticized Lakers fans, saying they do not appreciate the wins they have seen, and always focus on the next one.

“But the thing about the Lakers is that Laker fans are real greedy, okay you got us this bubble championship, but when are you going to give us another? It's always that,” O'Neal said, via Robinson.

Lakers fans will undoubtedly come into next season with high expectations after the team went to the Western Conference Finals. They are one of the franchises that has those types of expectations every season.