Published November 30, 2022

By Kendall Capps · 4 min read

The Green Bay Packers playoff hopes are hanging by a thread after a 40-33 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football. During the loss, Packers QB Aaron Rodgers suffered an injury and was replaced by Jordan Love. It’s not yet known whether or not Rodgers will play, but he let his thoughts be known. The Packers Week 13 matchup against the Chicago Bears screams an opportunity for him to rest. Then again, Green Bay cannot afford another loss.

The Packers are 4-8 and are three games behind the Washington Commanders for the final wild card spot. However, they lost to the Commanders. So, really they are four games back with five games left on their schedule.

Rodgers owns the Bears, which he has been very open talking about. But with the way that Love played last week, it might not be the end of the world if the Packers made the shocking move to look to the future. At some point, they need to find out what they have in Love. All the talk this offseason was how much the backup quarterback had developed and matured. It was very limited action, but Love looked really good in the 4th quarter against the Eagles.

Green Bay has owned this series for a long time. They have won seven straight and 22 of their last 25 meetings. So, let’s get to our Packers Week 13 predictions against the Bears.

4. AJ Dillon continues his recent good play

You can make the argument that no player in the NFL has underwhelmed as much as AJ Dillon has this year. After a breakout season last year, Dillon has really struggled. Entering last week’s game against the Eagles, he had rushed for a total of 467 yards the first 11 games.

But last week, he finally looked like his former self. Dillon actually looked like the better running back between he and Aaron Jones for the first time all season. He finished with 64 yards on eight carries, including an impressive touchdown run. He even got involved in the passing game again, pulling down three of four targets for another 24 yards.

aj dillon gets his first TD since week 1! pic.twitter.com/p8jnsB2u0S — NFL Fantasy Football (@NFLFantasy) November 28, 2022

The Bears defense is one of the worst units in the NFL, particularly versus the run. They rank 27th in the league, allowing 143.9 rush yards per game. With it sounding like Rodgers is going to play through his injury, it would make sense they rely on Dillon and Jones.

Look for the Packers running back to eclipse 80 yards and find the end zone once again.

3. Packers QB’s Aaron Rodgers, Jordan Love both play

Look, as bad as the Packers have looked this season, the Bears have been worse. Their defense was considered the strength of the team early in the year. However, they traded Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens and Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles. That was a clear sign the team is tanking for the future, which is appropriate.

injuries have also mounted for Chicago as former Pro Bowl safety Eddie Jackson is now on injured reserve.

Offensively, Darnell Mooney was hurt last week and is going to miss extended time. Now they are back with just one receiver capable of making plays in Chase Claypool. Justin Fields is still dealing with shoulder injury sustained against the Atlanta Falcons two weeks ago. He missed last week’s blowout loss to the Jets. If he is unable to play Sunday, the Packers should hold a large lead early in this game.

Assuming that is the case, I would look for the Packers to get Love some action once again.

2. Christian Watson’s production rolls on

The first play for the Packers this season saw rookie wideout Christian Watson drop a wide open touchdown pass. It has taken nearly all season for Rodgers to find trust in the youngster. It appears he has finally gained that trust. Over the last three games, Christian Watson has surpassed Allen Lazard as Rodgers’ primary weapon.

Watson’s speed has made him a great deep threat, leading to touchdowns in bunches. He has six touchdown catches in the last three games, having topped 100 yards receiving in two of those.

Knowing how bad the Bears defense is, even if Romeo Doubs returns, I would expect Watson to continue his recent emergence.

1. Packers keep season alive, win going away

Rodgers said after Sunday’s loss that as long as the Packers are mathematically alive, he wants to play. This is a must-win game against a team that is tanking and dealing with injuries. Add on top of that how much Rodgers and Green Bay owns Chicago, you should get a blowout.

Not many people will put money on the Packers to cover any spreads with how they are playing. But this is one spot where it makes sense.