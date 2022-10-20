The Green Bay Packers are aiming to return to the win column when they travel to Maryland to face the rejuvenated Washington Commanders at FedExField in Week 7. The Packers are coming off back-to-back losses and hope to win and stay in second place in the NFC North. Here are our Green Bay Packers Week 7 predictions as they take on the Commanders.

The Packers have been in a slump recently, losing back-to-back games after an ugly 27-10 loss to the New York Jets in Week 6.

Meanwhile, the Commanders ended a four-game losing streak last Thursday with a 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. Rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. made an impact in his NFL debut as a starter, gaining 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers’ offense appears to be in disarray, while the Commanders’ offense is also a bit of a mess. That is unlikely to improve with backup quarterback Taylor Heinicke at the helm. As such, we should expect that this won’t be a shootout. On the contrary, we’re in for a slog between the Packers and Commanders.

With all these in mind, here are our four bold predictions for the Packers in their Week 7 game against the Commanders.

4. Aaron Jones bounces back against the Commanders

Fans of Packers RB Aaron Jones might have to sound the alarm bells after he put up another dud in Week 6. Jones had nine carries for 19 yards on the ground in their disappointing loss to the Jets. On four targets, he also totaled three catches for 25 yards via the air.

In that game, Jones had only four touches at halftime. He became more active in the second half, but he was unable to connect with the rest of the Packers’ offense. Keep in mind that Jones hasn’t scored since Week 2, but we feel he’s due for a strong bounce-back game against the Commanders.

We have him going over 70+ yards with his second touchdown of the season. That qualifies as a bounce-back already, right?

3. Robert Tonyan has another solid outing

Packers TE Robert Tonyan had a breakout game against the Jets in Week 6. He finished with 10 receptions for 90 yards on 12 targets. That was undoubtedly his best game of the season, and Aaron Rodgers appears to have faith in him moving forward. Take note that Tonyan played 66.7 percent of the Packers’ plays and ran a route on 84.4 percent of Aaron Rodgers’ throw attempts.

Tonyan also received a 26.6 percent target share. Now, remember that the Commanders are in the top 12 in yards per reception allowed to tight ends. Put all those together and we are looking at another solid outing for Tonyan in Week 7. Put him down for 50+ yards.

2. Allen Lazard has 60+ yards and a receiving TD

Packers WR Allen Lazard is the team’s top wide receiver so far. He has been relatively productive as the passing game struggles. One good thing is that Lazard has scored a touchdown in four of his five games. Keep in mind also that since his comeback in Week 2, he has a 20 percent target share and a 39 percent air yard share for the Packers.

Lazard will have a pretty good matchup in Week 7 against the Commanders. Through six games, Washington sits in the bottom half of the league in terms of air yards allowed. Additionally, after losing two straight games, count on seeing an enraged Aaron Rodgers in Week 7. That should greatly benefit Lazard, who is looking for his second 100-plus-yard game of the season. We aren’t sure he’ll get that much, but he should realistically get 60-plus yards easy on top of another touchdown catch.

1. Aaron Rodgers will have big numbers but will get sacked a ton

Star QB Aaron Rodgers will refuse to lose three straight games this season. It just won’t happen. Remember that he is the reigning back-to-back MVP, though he has admittedly not looked like an MVP candidate this season. Rodgers is also coming off a dreadful game against the Jets, which will give him added motivation here.

This week, he faces a Commanders defense that has had trouble stopping quarterbacks this season. They won’t stop Rodgers, that’s for sure. Take note that in some way, this is a must-win for Green Bay. As such, Rodgers has a chance to put up one of his greatest performances of the season, and he will. He will have his first game over 300 yards of the season and have a triple-digit passer rating.

It’ll come at a cost, though. The Commanders’ pass rush is quite good, and they will find Rodgers. The MVP will get sacked at least three times in this game.