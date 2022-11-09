By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Published 22 hours ago

Updated 18 hours ago

The Green Bay Packers are a team in crisis. They’ve struggled to overcome the loss of Davante Adams on offense, have been a defensive sieve against the run, and, most crucially of all, have been bit by the injury bug to a downright disappointing degree. While the team isn’t completely out of playoff contention, as they sit 3-6 with nine games left to go, this is the worst start Green Bay has undergone since Aaron Rodgers’ first season as a starter, and that fact isn’t lost on fans, not to mention the team’s beat reporters.

And yet, on Wednesday, the Packers finally added a piece to their roster who can help them on the field: Jonathan Abram.

That’s right, after failing to upgrade their roster before the 2022 NFL trade deadline despite reportedly offering a first-round pick for Carolina Panthers WR1 D.J. Moore, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst put in a waiver claim on the Las Vegas Raiders’ former first-round pick out of Mississippi State and were awarded his services by the NFL, according to Adam Schefter.

Measuring in at 6-foot, 205 pounds, Abram is a tried-and-true strong safety who can hit against the run and excel in the box. While he’s started all but two of the games he’s appeared in as a pro and has amassed 255 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and three interceptions, Abram is now expected to play a depth role for the Packers. He is expected to feature in defensive sub-packages behind Darrell Savage and Adrian Amos–assuming Savage and Amos can stay healthy.