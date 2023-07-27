Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was not buying the suggestion that the wind was a factor for quarterback Jordan Love's struggles throwing the deep ball at practice yesterday.

After Love was not as successful as LaFleur and the Packers would like throwing deep passes at the first day of training camp yesterday, LaFleur denied the suggestion that wind hurt Love's throwing, saying, “Was there wind out there?” per Rob Demovsky of ESPN.

Given that the weather at Packers training camp has been around 80 degrees all week, LaFleur is likely right that weather isn't the biggest factor. Compared to the snow and freezing temperatures that often grace Wisconsin come December and January, these conditions are nothing but ideal for throwing. Love will definitely need to improve his consistency on the deep ball, especially in these sunny conditions, if he wants to make the Packers management sure that he is the Packers quarterback of the future.

However, LaFleur went on to clarify that he is still not worried about Love after only one day of practice. He said, “There were a couple he probably should've put a little more air under. Never going to overreact to 1st day,” per Rob Demovsky.

Matt LaFleur enters his fifth season as the Packers head coach and his first season with Jordan Love as the starting quarterback after Aaron Rodgers departed for the Jets. After three consecutive 13 win seasons for the Packers, LaFleur endured his first losing season while missing the playoffs in 2022. He will be tasked with trying to bring the Packers back alongside the inexperienced Love and a stable of young receivers.