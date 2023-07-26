After 18 years with the Green Bay Packers, Aaron Rodgers has moved on from the franchise and opened the QB1 door for Jordan Love. While Rodgers may no longer be his teammate in Green Bay, he is still wishing Love success on the Packers.

Rodgers was ultimately traded to the New York Jets this offseason, ending his long reign as starter. With Love now poised to take over his old role, Rodgers made sure to give the Packers new star some words of advice, via James Palmer of the NFL Network.

“He said just be yourself, have fun, enjoy it. It's obviously my time now, and he just said, you know, be yourself,” Love said of Rodgers' message. “I mean, that's all you can do. That's kind of been the message from everybody, is be yourself. Don't try to be anybody else. Don't try to be Aaron. Things like that. Just be yourself, and that's what I'm trying to do.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rodgers' message came a day before Love began his first training camp as the Packers starter. While he isn't looking to be the next Rodgers, he'll still need to make massive strides to reach the level of success the former Green Bay QB did.

Thus far in his NFL career, Love has attempted just 83 passes. He has thrown for 606 yards, three touchdowns, three interceptions and holds an 0-1 record as a starter.

However, the door is now open for Jordan Love to truly prove himself. With Aaron Rodgers' blessing, Love will look to prove that the Packers are still in good hands at the quarterback position.