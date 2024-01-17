Green Day played a surprise set for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon a la U2 in the New York City subways.

Nearly a decade after U2 busked in the New York City subways, Green Day is following suit. Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dimt, and Tré Cool played a six-song set for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in attendance.

A special commute

On January 16, Green Day played in the subway beneath Rockefeller Center. They showed up in disguises and began with a cover of Bad Company's “Feel Like Makin' Love.” Fallon would play the tambourine on every song of the set.

The band then segued into their smash hit, “Basket Case,” and then one of their new songs, “Look Ma, No Brains!” Another cover followed, as Green Day played Kiss's “Rock and Roll All Nite” before they closed out with another song from their forthcoming album, Saviors, “Dilemma,” and “American Idiot.”

Leaving work and stumbled upon an impromptu #GreenDay concert in the subway 😭 one of my coolest rock center moments (it was really them I’m just really short) pic.twitter.com/pNyhT99XsZ — Sara Macias (@SaraGMacias) January 17, 2024

This special performance was captured by fans in attendance. It will also air on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at some point soon. The whole concept was reminiscent of when U2 did the same thing in 2015 ahead of their “Innocence + Experience” tour.

On May 4, 2015, U2 played a surprise set in the subway. They played “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For,” “Desire,” and “Angel of Harlem.”

The band is currently set to play at Irving Plaza in New York City as well on January 18.

Green Day is gearing up for the release of their latest album, Saviors. It will be released on January 19, 2024. A support tour, “The Saviors” tour, will commence on May 30, 2024. Two legs and 36 shows across North America and Europe have been announced thus far.

View their full setlist below: