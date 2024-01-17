Nearly a decade after U2 busked in the New York City subways, Green Day is following suit. Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dimt, and Tré Cool played a six-song set for The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in attendance.

A special commute

Green Day in front of an enthusiastic crowd.

On January 16, Green Day played in the subway beneath Rockefeller Center. They showed up in disguises and began with a cover of Bad Company's “Feel Like Makin' Love.” Fallon would play the tambourine on every song of the set.

The band then segued into their smash hit, “Basket Case,” and then one of their new songs, “Look Ma, No Brains!” Another cover followed, as Green Day played Kiss's “Rock and Roll All Nite” before they closed out with another song from their forthcoming album, Saviors, “Dilemma,” and “American Idiot.”

This special performance was captured by fans in attendance. It will also air on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at some point soon. The whole concept was reminiscent of when U2 did the same thing in 2015 ahead of their “Innocence + Experience” tour.

On May 4, 2015, U2 played a surprise set in the subway. They played “I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For,” “Desire,” and “Angel of Harlem.”

The band is currently set to play at Irving Plaza in New York City as well on January 18.

RECOMMENDED
Green Day on stage New Year's Eve.
Green Day bassist gets honest about New Year's Eve lyric change

Nathanael Fakes ·

Martin Luther King Jr. and Bono in front of U2 The Unforgettable Fire with "MLK" song.
U2's 'MLK' is a short and tender tribute to Martin Luther King Jr.

Andrew Korpan ·

U2 in their Joshua Tree era with arrow pointing at Achtung Baby era with MSG Sphere background.
U2 at Sphere wouldn't have happened without key reinvention

Andrew Korpan ·

Green Day is gearing up for the release of their latest album, Saviors. It will be released on January 19, 2024. A support tour, “The Saviors” tour, will commence on May 30, 2024. Two legs and 36 shows across North America and Europe have been announced thus far.

View their full setlist below:

  • “Feel Like Makin' Love”
  • “Basket Case”
  • “Look Ma, No Brains!”
  • “Rock and Roll All Nite”
  • “Dilemma”
  • “American Idiot”