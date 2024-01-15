The band changed it because they can and what else would you expect?

On New Year's Eve, Green Day performed their hit American Idiot — but with a change to their lyrics.

They played on Dick Clark's Rockin' New Year's Eve, performing various tracks. During American Idiot, they included a line about a particular politician's agenda that sparked some comments. The Hollywood Reporter revealed that the bassist, Mike Dirnt, spoke to Rolling Stone about the change and controversy.

Green Day bassist discusses controversial lyric change

While performing, they changed the wording the original wording of “I'm not a part of a redneck agenda” to “I'm not a part of a MAGA agenda.”

It's a dig at Donald Trump and his Make America Great Again slogan that he's used as a marketing tool for his campaign and presidency.

As for why they did it, it's simple — that's who they are.

“The song's twenty years old, and we're Green Day,” Dirnt said. “What did you expect? Come on.”

As for what he thinks about the incident, he likes how it's all played out.

“I think the best part about it is that it provoked conversation,” he added. “It got people talking. First it was rhetorical, and then it got into conversation. Anytime you can get people talking, you're always going to have the loudest voices [heard first], and then everyone else in the room is going to figure out what it really means.”

The bassist added, “I think it's a wider statement than Trump. It's more important than him. It speaks to the fact that Billie's dad was a Teamster truck driver, and his mom was a waitress, and somehow they could afford to raise five kids and buy a home, and that just doesn't work for everybody anymore. We are back-asswards right now.”

Catch Green Day as they go on tour in Europe and North America starting on May 30.