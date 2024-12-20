With Texas football set to kick off their College Football Playoff journey on Saturday against Clemson, many are asking if Arch Manning should get the start over Quinn Ewers, who has struggled throughout periods of this season. ESPN analyst and former quarterback Greg McElroy firmly said that Ewers should start, and that fans should stop rushing things with Manning.

“You know what's funny Greeney, as I've been saying this for a while. I have a younger sister, and there was a movie that she watched religiously when we were a little bit younger, it's a movie called ‘Mean Girls',” McElroy' said on ESPN. “There's a moment in the Mean Girls movie where they say, ‘Stop trying to make fetch happen.' That's kind of what I'm going to say about this Arch thing. Let's stop trying to make Arch into his uncles right now. He'll get there, he's going to be a great player in time. I'm a real believer in his upside, I'm a believer in his mobility, and I think he could have a package in this system, seriously.”

There is understandably a lot of excitement surrounding Manning due to his name. There are big expectations for him, but some believe he is not quite ready to start full-time, especially against top teams that he will see in the College Football Playoff.

What will Arch Manning's role be for Texas football in the College Football Playoff?

Just because Manning is not going to start for Texas football, does not mean that he will not have a role on the team. McElroy sees him as a red zone threat for the Longhorns.

“I think in this playoffs, it would not be surprising in the red zone if he was on the field,” McElroy said. “But being on the field for anything more than the situational play right now I think would be disadvantageous to an offense that's likely going to have to throw their way to victory. You look at the teams that they're likely to face between now and the national championship, they're gonna have to throw it to win the national championship. So I think Arch is gonna be a great player situationally, but at this point, Quinn's your guy and should hopefully take you to the promised land if you're a Longhorn fan.”

It will be interesting to see Manning's usage in the College Football Playoff, especially if Ewers struggles. Does Steve Sarkisian make the move to him if the Texas offense falters?