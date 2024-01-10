Greta Gerwig is in a 'place of terror' thanks to her upcoming Chronicles of Narnia adaptations for Netflix.

Greta Gerwig will direct a forthcoming adaptation of C.S. Lewis' The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

However, this new venture puts the Barbie director in a “place of terror,” she revealed.

High expectations

For Gerwig, it seems to come down to the expectations. Speaking to BBC Radio 4's Today show (via Deadline), Gerwig revealed that she is a big fan of the books.

“I'm slightly in the place of terror because I really do have such reverence for Narnia,” she revealed. “I loved Narnia so much as a child. As an adult, C.S. Lewis is a thinker and a writer. I'm intimidated by doing this. It's something that feels like a worthy thing to be intimidated by.

“As a non-British person, I feel a particular sense of wanting to do it correctly… it's like when Americans do Shakespeare, there's a slight feeling of reverence and as if maybe we should treat it with extra care. It is not our countryman.”

Greta Gerwig is fresh off the biggest movie of 2023, Barbie. The Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling-led film made over $1.4 billion at the box office and was up for several Golden Globe awards on Sunday night.

C.S. Lewis' seven-book Narnia series has been adapted before on television and the big screen. The most recent and notable ones came from Disney in the early 2000s. The three films grossed over $1.5 billion cumulatively.

Netflix has since acquired the rights to the Narnia franchise and will adapt the series. Gerwig is set to write and direct some of them.