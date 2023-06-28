Poor McDonald's. Can't everyone's favorite greasy fast-food monolith just introduce a purple Grimace Shake honoring their long-time second fiddle of a gelatinous kids' character without it turning into a darkly hilarious and twisted new teen trend? No! Said TikTok users emphatically today, who proceeded to turn the new purple shake into its latest viral video meme. Using the hashtag #GrimaceShake, users start out their videos innocently enough, self-narrating about how they're about to try the new drink for the first time, and then after they take a sip… the videos inevitably cut to a gruesome crime scene, where the purple liquid is splayed out everywhere as if it's blood.

Remember the ALS Ice Bucket challenge? Well it's like that, except not for a good cause and instead of ice it's a purple goo laced with loads of processed chemicals. But kids keep finding ways to top each other on these videos, with fairly hilarious results. A lot of effort is going into these elaborate crime scenes, so let's delve a little deeper on them, shall we?

The original trendsetter appears to be TikTok user @ruiz_alv04 who was first to post with the hashtag #grimaceshake, and that video now has more than 8.2 million views.

Hundred of others have been posted since, and there are now over 400 million collective views for videos with the hashtag #grimaceshake. Here are a few of the other standouts…

This one goes pretty Exorcist-y with its Grimace Shake:

While this one adds a nice wall-splatter Grimace Shake touch:

And this one has a cinematic Blair Witch homage to its Grimace Shake:

It's good to see kids finding creative ways to keep themselves busy this summer! McDonald's has yet to comment on how the company feels about the Grimace Shake trend. Something tells me they might not be lovin' it, but teens on TikTok certainly are.