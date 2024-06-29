The Memphis Grizzlies entered the 2024 NBA Draft with a clear need: an interior presence to complement their high-octane, grind-it-out style. Recall that they were fresh off a disappointing 2023-24 season where they missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020. Sure, questions linger around their selections. However, the Grizzlies made intriguing picks throughout the draft, aiming to bolster their roster and remain contenders in the ever-competitive Western Conference.

Memphis Grizzlies' 2024 NBA Offseason Priorities

The Memphis Grizzlies endured a challenging season last year. They were plagued by numerous injuries that derailed their aspirations in the fiercely competitive Western Conference. A team on the rise, their potential achievements were undoubtedly hampered by the extensive time missed by key players.

Nevertheless, the silver lining of a difficult season is the advantage of a high draft pick. The Grizzlies secured the 9th overall selection. That's a position they likely wouldn't have found themselves in had they enjoyed better health.

Returning to full strength is paramount for the Grizzlies. Take note that they led the league in games missed due to injury or illness, with a staggering 561 games lost — 185 more than the next highest team.

One critical area for improvement was at the center position, particularly after trading the injured Steven Adams to Houston last season. Possessing a top-10 pick provided Memphis a significant opportunity to bolster its roster this offseason. With a talented core of Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr, the Grizzlies have an impressive young trio already in place.

Here we will put out some of our grades for every player the Memphis Grizzlies picked in the recently concluded 2024 NBA Draft.

No. 9: Zach Edey, C, Purdue

The Grizzlies made a bold move by selecting Zach Edey within the top 10. Although Memphis needed a center after trading Adams to the Rockets, many believed Edey would be available later in the draft. Despite his improvements in conditioning and mobility, he still has limitations, primarily in scoring near the basket.

This pick is subjective. It values potential over college accolades. Edey has consistently improved, showing dedication and work ethic. His massive size can be a defensive liability on ball screens. However, his effectiveness as a screener aligns well with Ja Morant’s pick-and-roll game.

There have been instances where traditional-style centers have struggled to adapt to today’s NBA, with Jahlil Okafor being a prime example. The former Duke standout was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2015 draft. However, he managed to play only 247 NBA games over six years. Okafor could not fully adjust to the modern game’s spacing demands.

After the draft, Grizzlies general manager Zach Kleiman addressed the media. He discussed how Memphis plans to mitigate Edey's weaknesses and capitalize on his strengths. The Grizzlies believe that pairing Edey with Morant will simplify the offensive game for him. At the same time, having Jackson serve as a roaming defender on defense will enable Edey to excel as a drop defender, staying close to the basket.

Standing at 7'4 and 300 pounds, Edey is not the typical top-10 draft prospect in today’s NBA. This is further highlighted by his four-year collegiate career, at a time when many NBA teams prefer younger prospects.

Yes, Edey might not make an immediate impact. That said, his potential to mesh with Morant’s drive-and-kick style is intriguing. The Grizzlies' coaching staff, renowned for developing talent, could enhance Edey’s mobility. That could transform him into a dominant rim protector and rebounder.

Grade: C

No. 39: Jaylen Wells, SF, Washington State

Jaylen Wells is an intriguing choice at this stage. He transitioned from Division II Sonoma State to the Pac-12 with Washington State. He showcased strong three-point shooting and has the potential to become a valuable 3-and-D wing for the Grizzlies.

Memphis obviously prioritized shooting and defense with this pick. The 6'6 junior demonstrated impressive shooting accuracy, hitting 41.7 percent from beyond the arc in his final NCAA season. Defensively, though, Wells is still developing. Yes, he has good size and a strong work ethic. However, his lateral quickness may be challenged at the NBA level. Nonetheless, his shooting ability and potential defensive growth make him a solid addition.

Grade: B

No. 53: Cam Spencer, F, UConn

Trading up to select Cam Spencer reflects the Grizzlies' strategy of adding high-IQ players who make impactful plays. Spencer was the second-leading scorer on UConn’s national championship team. He is a proficient shooter with the versatility to score off the catch or the dribble.

Spencer's shot-making ability and basketball intelligence make him a fitting choice for a competitive Memphis squad that values proven collegiate performers. His presence adds depth and shooting prowess, aligning well with the team’s focus on adding reliable contributors.

Grade: B

Looking Ahead

Overall, the Memphis Grizzlies’ 2024 draft strategy reflects a balanced approach. They focused on immediate needs and long-term potential. Zach Edey, Jaylen Wells, and Cam Spencer each bring unique skills that could significantly impact the team’s success. Yes, there are risks associated with each pick. That said, the potential rewards are substantial. With a solid coaching staff and a supportive development system, the Grizzlies are poised to unlock the full potential of these new additions, aiming to solidify their position as a formidable contender in the Western Conference. The coming season will be a testament to their strategic planning and commitment to growth.