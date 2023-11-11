Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins expressed his outrage over the ugly NBA officiating during Friday's loss to the Jazz.

Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins didn't hold back in his criticism of the officiating in Friday's NBA In-Season Tournament loss to the Utah Jazz.

The injury-riddled Grizzlies fell to 1-7 on the season with the 127-121 defeat. However, Jenkins didn't like the fact that the free throw disparity between Memphis and Utah were huge, highlighting that it's one of the worst officiating he has ever seen. Not to mention that Jaren Jackson Jr. was ejected after complaining why fouls were not being called despite being hacked under the basket multiple times.

Memphis took 13 free throws in the game and made 10 of them. In comparison, Utah had 29 free throws and connected 27–a massive 17-free-throw difference. For a game that is decided by just six points, the different between the attempts from the charity stripe certainly hurt the Grizzlies big time.

Without regard for the punishment that would come his way, Jenkins slammed the officiating and even had some NSFW message for the referees.

“One of the most poorly officiated games I've ever seen. Record it. I'm fine with it. F**king atrocious,” Jenkins exclaimed before coming to the defense of JJJ. Jackson Jr. was ejected with a double technical foul in the third quarter after his animated reaction to not getting a foul call.

“He plays 23 minutes and is in the paint all night. He's one of the most professional players in this league, and [he] gets a double technical foul. And the excuse I get is that he's charging at an official. It's called de-escalation. Twenty-nine free throws to 13, but I'm not that coach. You go back to history, I've done this one other time. Our team is competing their a**es off, and this is what happens? The interactions right now with the officials, complete disrespect.”

Jaren Jackson Jr. got 2 techs in a row and was ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/YRfR651ubV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 11, 2023

Here's Jenkins' full statement as he went scorched-earth on NBA officials, via Parker Flemming.

Taylor Jenkins’ postgame rant. NSFW warning pic.twitter.com/jSp98e6Dej — Parker Fleming (@PAKA_FLOCKA) November 11, 2023

Taylor Jenkins and the Grizzlies have every right to be frustrated, especially since they need every win they can get. It would have been fine if they lost because of talent level, but to be suffer defeat in such manner, it's bound to spark outrage and complaints.

It remains to be seen how much Jenkins will be fined by the NBA. It's coming for sure. But sure enough, it doesn't look like Jenkins will be bothered by it.