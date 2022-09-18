Ja Morant is without a doubt one of the brightest superstars in the NBA today. Be that as it may, the Memphis Grizzlies All-Star guard still isn’t immune from the occasional starstruck moment, particularly when he was still a rookie trying to make his name in the league.

Speaking on a recent episode of The Pivot Podcast, Morat relived one of his most unforgettable moments as a 20-year-old in the NBA. When asked to share a starstruck instance that he found himself in, the Grizzlies guard pointed to a game against LeBron James and Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers:

“Bron,” Morant said. “… I actually got Bron and AD’s jersey after the same game. That was pretty much a big-time moment for me. Obviously, my rookie year, playing against the top guys was pretty much like a starstruck moment like, ‘Wow.’ I was just watching him on TV a couple of years ago, even last year when I was at Murray watching ’em play. And now I’m actually lacing it up and going back and forth with ’em.”

What a moment that would have been for Ja Morant. He’s had more than a few of these through the years, and there’s no denying that there’s still going to be more of them in the future.

However, what cannot be denied is the fact that right now, Morant can count himself as part of the biggest names in the league today. He’s done enough to establish himself as a true superstar in at just 23 years of age. So much so, that Morant has the makings of becoming the face of the NBA in the near future.