There have been rumors that the handgun that Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant was holding in his most recent Instagram Live incident that has him under a microscope was actually a toy, and NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed those rumors.

“The very issue for Ja certainly in the first incident was treating a gun as a toy,” Adam Silver said on the Dan Patrick Show, according to Damichael Cole of Memphis Commercial Appeal. “That's what we're talking about, and I think that's what the danger is to society; Taking a gun, livestreaming it. … I think everyone agrees that gun safety is important. Guns aren't toys.”

The perception of the gun seems to be more important to Silver than whether it was real or a toy. Silver also spoke about what the NBA's goal is with Ja Morant.

“I also think it's important to point out that this is not just about disciplining him and crossing your fingers hoping it's not a third time,” Silver said, via Cole. “I recognize that he needs some assistance from the league office, his union, his team. … My hope is that wherever we come out in terms of discipline, there is an acceptance that we need to find ways to engage with each other going forward so that he can change the trajectory that he's on now, which is not a positive one.”

As the NBA Finals wraps up, attention will turn to Ja Morant and the potential punishment he receives and what his steps to return will be.