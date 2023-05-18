Quinn Allen is a freelance sports journalist and full-time editor for ClutchPoints. He specializes mainly in soccer, basketball, and baseball. When Quinn isn't producing content for CP, he's writing predictions across the European soccer and NBA world for bettors at Sports Betting Dime, one of the fastest-growing sports betting sites in North America.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant finds himself in hot water again after another gun incident on Instagram Live. He’s been suspended from all team activities while the NBA also investigates the matter. To make matters worse, it appears Nike is punishing Ja.

Per TMZ, the company removed all of his new sneakers from their website. However, you can still buy them from several retailers including Dicks Sporting Goods and Flight Club. Nevertheless, Nike is clearly trying to make their voice heard here.

Morant had his first signature shoe released on April 19th and they’ve been flying off the shelf. There’s also a new color coming out later this month. For the time being, at least.

The two-time All-Star is in the news for all of the wrong reasons lately. First, he flashed a firearm on camera in Denver at the end of the regular season, which resulted in an eight-game suspension. Despite releasing an apology and saying he learned from his mistake, Ja Morant did the exact same thing recently while cruising around with his friend.

Adam Silver already said he’s preparing for the worst when it comes to the league’s investigation, with the belief that Ja could be slapped with a massive suspension in 2023-24. We’re talking in the ballpark of 40 games.

Morant signed a mammoth contract with Nike in 2019 and he’s seen as one of their primary NBA athletes. But, that endorsement deal could be in serious jeopardy after this latest IG Live fiasco. The reality is a lot of young ballers look up to the 23-year-old and Nike knows that. He’s not setting the right example right now and it may result in more repercussions.