The Memphis Grizzlies didn't have the most exciting NBA trade deadline, but they were able to make a necessary move to bolster the roster for the second half of the 2024-25 season. Marcus Smart was sent to the Washington Wizards in a three-team deal that brought Marvin Bagley III, Johnny Davis, a 2025 second-round pick from the Wizards, and a 2028 second-round pick from the Kings.

In the latter stages of Thursday's events, it was revealed that the Grizzlies had apparently made a push to acquire 36-year-old forward Kevin Durant from the Phoenix Suns, according to Bob Myers on NBA Today.

“They tried on Jimmy Butler, they tried on Kevin Durant. The problem is, and this what I hate saying is that those guys said no,” Myers said.

During a week where the league experience one of the most shocking trades in history, what a splash it would have made if the Grizzlies were able to make something work to bring a superstar like Durant onto the No. 2 team in the Eastern Conference. Durant, of course, stayed put on the Suns with another full season remaining on his contract.

Did the Grizzlies have a chance for Kevin Durant?

While most of the speculation hovering over Durant before the trade deadline was more focused on a Golden State Warriors reunion, or the 14-time All-Star joining forces with Anthony Edwards and a Western Conference contender in the Minnesota Timberwolves, it makes sense why Memphis would also be quietly making calls.

That said, it appears Durant had no interest in going to the Grizzlies, which likely prevented any further development with a trade package.

Memphis is 35-16, and second in the West. Knowing that the Grizzlies were scouring the trade market for another stretch-four, or wing, Durant would've been a tremendous fit next to the team's mainstays Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr.