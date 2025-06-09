The Memphis Grizzlies made a bold move in firing head coach Taylor Jenkins with just nine games left in the regular season and promoting assistant coach Tuomas Iisalo. EVP/GM Zach Kleiman's decision came as a shock to many given the team’s playoff trajectory and Jenkins’ established role in shaping the franchise’s recent success. Jenkins has the most wins in franchise history and was in a top-four standings battle most of the season after all. However, Iisalo quickly put his stamp on the team, unlocking new dimensions with Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the way.

Despite a challenging 15-game audition, including being swept out in the first round by the Oklahoma City Thunder, Iisalo’s impact was significant enough to earn him the permanent head coaching job. It should be easy for fans to understand why. Ja Morant's Grizzlies improved significantly offensively under Iisalo’s leadership. The pressure is on though, as ownership will expect big things soon from the new setup. A few statistical trends show what fans should expect to see from the opening tip next season.

Grizzlies feature Ja Morant

One of Iisalo’s most immediate and impactful changes was a shift in offensive philosophy, particularly in how the Grizzlies utilized Ja Morant. Under Jenkins (30.7% Usage Rate), Morant had expressed frustration with an offensive system that often took the ball out of his hands, emphasizing positionless play and ball movement over his dynamic playmaking ability. Iisalo tailored the offense to Morant’s strengths, giving him the keys to the attack (34.6% Usage Rate).

It was a smart move by the European-trained fill-in. Morant's usage rate and efficiency surged in tandem as Iisalo's clear directive to let the All-NBA star dictate the offense took hold. The 25-year-old has never scored fewer than 20 points when logging at least 27 minutes under Iisalo. Morant scored at least 30 points in three of the first six games under a new coach.

True Shooting: 57.9% (+1.9)

57.9% (+1.9) Effective FG: 55.1% (+5.7)

55.1% (+5.7) Turnover Ratio: 10.1 (-2)

10.1 (-2) Points: 28.4 (+6.1)

28.4 (+6.1) 3P: 37.9% (+8.8)

37.9% (+8.8) FG: 48.1% (+3.2)

Iisalo’s system also emphasized pace and offensive rebounding, aligning with Morant’s ability to push the tempo and create in transition. Morant was sixth-best at converting fast-break points under Iisalo while the Grizzlies’ offensive rating remained among the league’s best. Simply put, Morant’s increased involvement led to more fluid, interconnected offensive actions. Expect that to continue next season.

“I feel like Tuomas is a good coach,” Morant said during exit interviews. “For me, going into my film sessions with him or just talking about the game of basketball, seeing and hearing that he sees the same thing I see out there on the floor. I wouldn’t say it’s been surprising, but it’s been very exciting.”

Fans should be lining up to see what comes next as all signs (Iisalo's appointment included) point to the Grizzlies keeping this core together for another Western Conference Finals run.

Tuomas Iisalo builds culture

Iisalo’s influence extended beyond Morant, with Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. also seeing upticks in production. Bane’s scoring average rose to 23.3 points per game, a nice increase from 18.7 under Jenkins. Bane's three-point shooting improved as well (38.5% to 43.5%). Iisalo’s system encouraged Bane to take on more playmaking duties as the second star, freeing Morant up for open shots and highlight-creating backdoor cuts.

Jaren Jackson Jr., while seeing a slight dip in scoring (from 22.4 to 20.1 points per game), remained a defensive anchor and benefited from Iisalo’s focus on frontcourt versatility. His usage rate was still borderline star level, though the offense leaned more heavily on the guards. A unique skill set is a double-edged sword. Jackson Jr.’s defensive presence allowed Iisalo to experiment with lineups that maximized spacing for Morant and Bane, with Jackson Jr. or Zach Edey often serving as a screener in high pick-and-rolls.

Iisalo’s ability to unlock Morant’s potential while elevating the secondary stars and maintaining team buy-in during a tumultuous period bodes well for the future. With a full offseason to implement a culture, Iisalo has the opportunity to address defensive inconsistencies and integrate young talents like Scotty Pippen Jr. Despite the playoff disappointment, Iisalo’s short stint in charge provided glimpses of an organized, balanced Grizzlies squad that refused to quit.

“I have full confidence in Tuomas serving as head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies going forward,” Kleiman explained. “Tuomas’ teams at every level have been disciplined, tenacious, and connected on both ends of the floor, consistently exceeding expectations. We look forward to the same in Memphis.”

The decision to remove Iisalo’s interim tag reflects confidence in building around this core, and the collective strengths are clear. It's up to Iisalo to bring it all together next season. Kleiman is betting his job on it.