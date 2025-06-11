The wound-licking Memphis Grizzlies are about to navigate through the most crucial summer in franchise history. With a healthy, fully bought-in Ja Morant and Defensive Player of the Year caliber Jaren Jackson Jr. anchoring the locker room, the championship window is open. To seize this moment, EVP/GM Zach Kleiman must explore every avenue to acquire Giannis Antetokounmpo or Kevin Durant.

Landing a true All-Star requires boldness and a willingness to pay a premium, especially in a small market. To vault from playoff hopeful to genuine championship contender, adding more top-end talent is not just a luxury but a necessity. So, what are the Grizzlies working with in this market?

Well, between $7 million to $70 million, plus all future draft capital, is the short answer. Memphis owns all of its first-round picks after the 2025 NBA Draft and can trade two different swap options (2026, 2030) that look valuable. The swaps involve the fading Phoenix Suns in both years, the middling Orlando Magic in 2026, and the ever-woeful Washington Wizards in 2030.

Leveraging the team’s assets to land an All-Star will be a challenge and a headache. However, with Desmond Bane’s $36.7 million cap hit as a trade centerpiece, draft capital, and role players like Brandon Clarke ($12.5M) and John Konchar ($6.1M), the Grizzlies have the tools to make a splash.

The Grizzlies can trade up to four total future first-rounders and six second-rounders. Restricted free agent Santi Aldama ($11.9M) is likely untouchable outside of a sign-and-trade due to contract complexities, but Zach Edey’s $6.04M deal offers flexibility. All that is left to do until the blockbuster news drops is build out feasible frameworks.

Celtics cash out

The Boston Celtics got to hang their 18th championship banner (2024) but this offseason will be overshadowed by ownership changes, an early 2025 NBA Playoffs exit, and Jayson Tatum's injury. Previous owners are cashing out, selling the franchise for $6.1 billion. The new group is already griping about a possible ~$240 million luxury tax bill for a team past its sell-by date considering Tatum's injury.

As for why the Celtics would consider this deal? Well, Brown is the easiest piece to move for significant financial relief now and this sets the organization up for the future. Bane, Edey, plus draft picks offer Boston a younger core and draft capital. Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White will not bring back a borderline All-Star, a Porzingis replacement with All-Rookie upside, and three first-round picks.

Grizzlies receive: Jaylen Brown ($53.14M)

Jaylen Brown ($53.14M) Celtics receive: Desmond Bane, John Konchar, GG Jackson/Vince Williams Jr., two first-round picks (2026, 2030), 2028 first-round pick swap

Brown’s scoring and defense would pair seamlessly with Morant, creating a dynamic backcourt that perhaps lacks outside shooting if anything offensively. The 28-year-old also enhances the perimeter defense and playoff toughness, though it is a high price. Still, there are loud whispers in league circles about just how much the Celtics will give up to get below the aprons to reset the repeater punishments. Boston's brass could even look to get out of the tax entirely.

This move gets the Celtics close while making everything easier, essentially. The Celtics cannot retain everyone and need a few minimum deals to round out the roster. Jrue Holiday, Kristaps Porzingis, and Derrick White are going to be shopped first. White is prized but what the Celtics are asking for Holiday and Porzingis is a bit unclear. Everyone knows Boston's goals though. Avoid the tax and reset the punitive damages (loss of picks) clock.

Kleiman can keep things simple while retaining Brandon Clarke's contract for another trade. Forget Kevin Durant's retirement tour. Go big and go ask for Boston's best by offering more draft capital and a better, younger player than anyone outside of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Looking for Lauri Markkanen

The Utah Jazz's retooled front office is shopping Lauri Markkanen to truly kickstart a rebuild in the Western Rocky Mountains. Memphis needs more size, shooting, rebounding, and frontcourt depth in general. A seven-footer with elite shooting (38% over the last three seasons), the Finnish phenom is a near-perfect fit alongside Morant and Jackson Jr.

Grizzlies receive: Lauri Markkanen ($44.1m)

Lauri Markkanen ($44.1m) Jazz receive: Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, 2026 first-rounder, 2027 swap rights, protected 2028 first-rounder

Markkanen, Morant, and Jackson Jr. form a devastating offensive trio, solving spacing issues and creating matchup nightmares. Losing Bane stings, but Markkanen’s fit maximizes the Grizzlies’ title window. Floor spacing and defensive versatility alone would elevate Memphis’ fast-paced offense. Kleiman could call this the ‘Fit and Finnish' era with Tuomas Iisalo and Markkanen working together.

The Jazz, fully in rebuild mode, gains Bane, Clarke for frontcourt depth, and draft picks for future flexibility. Bane’s scoring prowess and playmaking align with the Jazz’s rebuild needs and will have value at the trade deadline. Clarke’s defensive versatility is attractive to the rebuilding Jazz. Since Markkanen's contract is not exactly team-friendly, the protected first-rounder mitigates risk for Memphis while giving Utah future flexibility.

Danny Ainge is notoriously tough in negotiations. The Jazz may demand another pick or additional assets. If so, expanding this trade to include John Konchar or Zach Edey along with Walker Kessler has some merits. One signal to watch for is Santi Aldama signing an offer sheet elsewhere. Markkanen would be the obvious upgrade.

Paying Hall of Famer prices

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Kevin Durant allegedly have landing spots lined up in Texas and Florida already, two states with no income tax. However, those deals might die on the vine if one front office gets too greedy. If Milwaukee even considers moving Giannis, Memphis must pounce.

The Grizzlies must be prepared to pay a substantial small-market tax to get these negotiations over the finish line, sure. Putting a future Hall of Famer next to Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Kleiman also has to know when to walk away as well.

Article Continues Below

Grizzlies receive: Giannis Antetokounmpo ($62.9m), Pat Connaughton ($9.4m)

Giannis Antetokounmpo ($62.9m), Pat Connaughton ($9.4m) Bucks receive: Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke, GG Jackson, 3 first-round picks (2026, 2028, 2030, 2032), 2 pick swaps (2027, 2029)

This is the ultimate swing. Pairing Giannis with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. creates arguably the most explosive trio of the modern NBA era. The Grizzlies instantly become a title favorite. Konchar and Connaughton (if included) can be flipped for better depth pieces.

The Grizzlies can outbid most teams with a package centered around Bane and future assets. However, the Bucks may insist on Jackson Jr., Bane, and a massive haul of picks in an over-the-top negotiation. It would be hard to fault them for it. Antetokounmpo's dominance in the paint and playmaking would elevate the Grizzlies to the upper echelon. The Greek Freak's defensive versatility aligns with the Grind City identity.

Making Milwaukee say no is a priority. Milwaukee gets a proven scorer, surplus parts with value, and a treasure trove of picks to jumpstart a rebuild. This deal without Jackson Jr. is a long shot for Memphis but a league-altering, community-lifting home run if it lands. It is also the definition of paying the “small market tax” so there must be a clear line in the sand. Giannis and Ja alone cannot do much damage in the Western Conference.

Slim Reaper Scenario

Bradley Beal's no-trade clause is causing chaos; Devin Booker helped pick the new coach. Matt Ishbia's Phoenix Suns are in financial hell and looking at an imminent Kevin Durant divorce. Sacrificing Bane, a rotational piece, and future picks is steep, but Durant’s experience and scoring would make the Grizzlies instant contenders.

Grizzlies receive: Kevin Durant ($51.1m)

Kevin Durant ($51.1m) Suns receive: Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke/Santi Aldama, GG Jackson, 2 first-round picks (2026, 2028), 2030 pick swap, 2 second-round picks (2025, 2027)

The 34-year-old's gravity and playoff experience alone would be transformative. Durant’s elite scoring would give Memphis the most dynamic offense in the league. Meanwhile, Bane is a perfect backcourt fit next to Devin Booker. Aldama or Clarke provides some youth, rebounding, and shooting. The Suns might accept this pick-heavy package to regain draft capital with the right sales pitch.

Seeking Domantas Sabonis

The Grizzlies need more offensive versatility. Domantas Sabonis wants some clarity and stability on the job before turning 30 years old. The Kings need to try something to unstagnate the squad. Simply put, there should be a few more conversations between these two franchises beyond the cups of coffee already poured.

Grizzlies receive: Domantas Sabonis ($42.3m)

Domantas Sabonis ($42.3m) Kings receive: Desmond Bane, Brandon Clarke/John Konchar, protected 2026 first-round pick

Sabonis, a two-time All-Star, brings elite playmaking (8.2 assists per game in 2024-25) and rebounding (13.9 per game) to Memphis. His high-post passing would unlock Morant’s drives and complement Jackson Jr.’s non-paint-based scoring game. Sabonis creates a versatile, skilled frontcourt with Jackson Jr., addressing rebounding and half-court creation needs.

The trade sacrifices Bane’s perimeter game but boosts overall offensive balance for everyone. Sacramento, potentially retooling yet again after the second Zach LaVine/DeMar DeRozan pairing did not work, would value Bane’s scoring and Konchar’s versatility, plus a protected pick. The Kings may hesitate, but a shift in direction could open the door to other opportunities.

Cost of Championship Ambition

The Grizzlies are at a crossroads, with a talented core and enough trade assets to pursue an All-Star. Kleiman must balance immediate impact with long-term flexibility, especially with Santi Aldama’s restricted free agency and Jaren Jackson Jr.'s contract extension looming. Landing a star could propel Memphis into title contention now, but the cost will define their future later.

Each of these deals carries immense risk. Trading Desmond Bane, the heart-and-soul scorer and defender, is painful and likely necessary for the top targets. Including Jackson Jr. for Giannis is franchise-altering. Moving multiple picks for older versions of Durant or Sabonis mortgages the future.

However, the Grizzlies are ready to win now. Standing pat risks wasting prime years of Morant's electrifying talent. Zach Kleiman has built this team through savvy drafting and development; the next step requires the boldness to leverage those assets for established, game-changing star power. The “small market tax” is real, but the potential payoff of an NBA championship banner in Memphis is worth the gamble.