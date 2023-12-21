The latest on Grizzlie's Brandon Clarke.

The good news seems to continue coming for the Memphis Grizzlies. Just after the much-awaited return to action of Ja Morant on Tuesday, Memphis big man Brandon Clarke said that he is nearing his debut in the 2023-24 NBA season, per Marc J. Spears of Andscape.

“Forward Brandon Clarke told Andscape that he expects to make his season debut around the NBA All-Star break after being sidelined due to an Achilles injury.”

Grizzlies big man Brandon Clarke says he expects to make his season debut around the All-Star break after suffering a torn Achilles in March, per @MarcJSpears. Today, he shared a video of him dunking for the first time since the injury 🙌pic.twitter.com/QrLJZ13u49 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 20, 2023

The former Gonzaga Bulldogs star has yet to see take the floor in the 2023-24 NBA campaign due to a devastating foot injury he suffered back in March. Clarke tore his Achilles during a game against the Denver Nuggets while attempting to get the rebound off of his own missed attempt from the free-throw line.

Grizzlies getting close to getting Brandon Clarke back

Hopefully for Clarke and the Grizzlies, he will be catching on with Memphis with the team in contention for a playoff spot in the West. At the moment, the Grizzlies are several games behind the playoff picture but with Morant returning, there's renewed hope that they will be able to turn things around.

Clarke entered the league in 2019 with the Oklahoma City Thunder taking him in the first round (21st ) overall during that same year's NBA Draft. The Thunder later sent Clarke to the Grizzlies for a 2024 second-round pick and Darius Bazley.

The Grizzlies' frontcourt has been slimmed down with injuries, with Steve Adams also sidelined with a knee injury. That leaves Memphis utilizing mostly Jaren Jackson Jr. and Bismack Biyombo up front.