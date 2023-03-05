The Memphis Grizzlies have been beleaguered with problems of late. Outside of the suspensions handed to Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks, the Grizzlies also lost big man Brandon Clarke for the rest of the 2022-23 NBA season due to a lower-body injury.

Brandon Clarke, however, is in high spirits and feels optimistic that he will only get better from his injury.

“thank you everyone for the love n support 🤞i’ll be back stronger than ever.” Brandon Clarke said via his Instagram Stories.

Nevertheless, losing Clarke is a big blow to the Grizzlies. Before suffering what was later diagnosed as an ACL tear in his left knee during last Friday’s game against the Denver Nuggets, Clarke was a high-impact player for the Grizzlies. He was averaging 10.0 points on 65.6 percent shooting from the field and 5.5 rebounds in only 19.5 minutes per contest.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

With Brandon Clarke done for the season, the Grizzlies’ frontcourt just got even thinner. They are still without Steven Adams, who has not played since January due to a sprained right PCL. The Grizzlies will likely give more minutes to the likes fo Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman even if Adams eventually makes his return to active duty. Jaren Jackson Jr. is also expected to carry a heavier load at the power forward position.

The Grizzlies, who are very much likely going to be part of the NBA Playoffs, have plenty of time to figure out the optimal frontcourt rotation before the postseason.

Memphis is second in the Western Conference standing with a 38-24 record.