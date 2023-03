Memphis Grizzlies’ superstar Ja Morant has deactivated his social media accounts after his Instagram live gun controversy. Morant was suspended two games by the NBA for the incident. The league is continuing to look into the situation and gather further details.

Ja Morant has deactivated his Twitter and IG accounts 👀 pic.twitter.com/AvGicgQ2tY — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) March 4, 2023

More to come on this story.