Last season, Cam Spencer was on top of the world. In his final year of college basketball eligibility, he transferred to UConn and ended up played a pivotal role in the Huskies’ 2024 national championship run. He was one of the top players during the NCAA Tournament and was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Memphis Grizzlies. Now, it's like starting from scratch again as Cam Spencer navigates his rookie season with the Grizzlies.

Cam Spencer was signed to a two-way contract by the Grizzlies to begin his rookie season, but he's already seen NBA game action during the early portion of the regular season. Most recently, during a Grizzlies' win against the Phoenix Suns, Spencer was involved in a mini-altercation with Devin Booker that he did not back down from.

Spencer was hurt during training camp and preseason due to an injury he suffered during NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. When he initially returned to the court, he was assigned to the Memphis Hustle as part of his two-way contract. But the Grizzlies have opted to use the rookie guard who has appeared in five of the team's last eight games.

With each game that passes, Spencer feels like he learns something new each time.

“I'm still learning, just trying to get better, but you never know when your number is going to be called, especially as a rookie,” Spencer told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview. “I think just staying ready and really studying the game and the players who have been in the league for so long. Take advantage of that, and it's cliche but staying ready when your number is called.”

Cam Spencer’s start in the G League



Cam Spencer's first live game reps this season as a rookie NBA player came with the Grizzlies' G League team during the Showcase Cup portion of the schedule. He appeared in three games while averaging 28.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals while shooting 60.8 percent shooting from the field, 56.3 percent from the three-point line and 100 percent from the free-throw line.

That stretch included a 51-point performance that was only the second such game in Memphis Hustle history. Spencer was recalled to the Grizzlies shortly after that game.

As part of Spencer's two-way contract obligations, he will spend most of his time with the Hustle as he is limited to only 50 regular-season NBA games. He will be ineligible for the playoffs unless the Grizzlies convert his contract to a standard deal. However, with a veteran roster that is currently a top-four seed in the Western Conference, Spencer will likely stay on a two-way contract.

It's a good developmental move for the Grizzlies while not using up a regular roster spot. It also means that Spencer could see multiple shifts of being shuffled between the Grizzlies and the Hustle. The way he sees it, it's just one more thing he's going to have to get acclimated to as a rookie in the NBA.

“It's cliche, but just stay ready. Just control what you can control. Obviously rotations will change, injuries will happen, just doing what you can to prepare to be out there on the court and feel confident when you get out there. That's all you can do,” Spencer said. “So really, just control what you can control as a player, and it all works out.”

In only the third game of Cam Spencer's rookie season with the Grizzlies, he dropped 14 points, four rebounds, five assists and one steal in a blowout win against the Washington Wizards on Dec. 8. In the Grizzlies' second to last game of December against the Oklahoma City Thunder, he finished with a well-rounded stat line of seven points, five rebounds and four assists.

He followed that up with two points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals in the Grizzlies' win against the Suns, the game in which the altercation with Booker occurred. In the Grizzlies’ most recent game against the Golden State Warriors, Spencer finished with seven points and shot 3-of-4 from the field.

On a two-way contract, Spencer’s minutes are sure to fluctuate this season. Right now he’s playing rotational minutes for the Grizzlies. But that can all change in the blink of an eye. Regardless, he’s confident about what he brings to the court.

“I’m just somebody who’s focused on winning,” Spencer said. “I’m going to do whatever the team needs me to do to win. Whether that’s offensive rebounding, playing defense, making shots, whatever the team needs from me, that’s what I pride myself on.”

Cam Spencer navigates NBA rookie season with Grizzlies

Rookie transitions to the NBA are never easy, regardless of draft status. But in this day and age of one-and-done’s and the first round of the NBA Draft flooded with incredibly young and raw players, there’s something to be said for an experienced college player being able to come in and have a much smoother transition to the league.

Age-wise, Spencer was one of the older players selected in the 2024 draft. He feels he has plenty to bring to the NBA, and being a second round pick is just something that adds to his already high motivation.

“I’m a pretty motivated guy, so I always find things here and the to motivate me out on the court,” Spencer said. “Being older, I’m 24 years old, I still feel like I’m young coming into the NBA. I feel like if you know how to play the game of basketball, then in the long run, you’ll be able to find your way in the NBA. I’m just trying to get better day by day.”

Cam Spencer has been on the Grizzlies’ active roster since the regular season portion of the G League schedule began. He only appeared in the three games during the showcase cup schedule.

While playing on a two-way contract brings uncertainty throughout the season, Spencer just wants to fit in and find his niche on a winning Grizzlies team.

“I just want to have an impact on winning,” Spencer said. “Whatever the organization feels is best for me to help achieve that for the team. That’s all I care about.”