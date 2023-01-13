Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson is showing a penchant for getting into skirmishes with his opponents this season, most recently getting into a tussle with Memphis Grizzlies stars Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. In the final play of the third quarter during the Jazz’ 123-118 loss against the Grizzlies on January 8, Clarkson hit Bane on the head while taking a wild swipe towards the ball. Understandably, Jackson grew upset with Clarkson and the big man confronted the Filipino-American guard.

But perhaps as a reflex, Jordan Clarkson squared up once more, ready to throw punches if Jaren Jackson Jr. or Desmond Bane inched closer towards him. The officials ended up tossing Clarkson from the game for a flagrant foul penalty two on the hit towards Bane’s head. However, the real question from this hullabaloo is: who would win in a fight between Clarkson and Bane?

But Bane couldn’t help but laugh at the idea that that’s even up for debate. Speaking with JJ Redick on his podcast, the Old Man & the Three, the Grizzlies sharpshooter had a hilarious reaction when asked what would happen if he and Clarkson were to settle their disagreement on the boxing ring.

“I don’t even think that that is like a question. I think Jordan Clarkson’s not really the fighting type, you know; I think he’s like 0-4 so far, four square-ups, no punches thrown,” Bane said, laughing.

The tale of the tape also weighs heavily towards Desmond Bane. Bane is a 6’5, 215 lb. man whose arms are so jacked that his punches are sure to pack a wallop. Meanwhile, Clarkson’s listed height and weight are 6’4 and 194 lbs. respectively, putting him at a strength and size deficit immediately.

However, Clarkson has a longer wingspan than Bane, which should help him keep his distance away in a hypothetical fight. Despite being taller than Clarkson, Bane only has a 6’4.25″ wingspan, three inches shorter than Clarkson’s. Moreover, Clarkson appears to have the former pound-for-pound king Manny Pacquiao in his corner.

At the end of the day, these kinds of thought exercises are all fun and games. But plenty would definitely pay good money to see these two square off at the ring, that’s for sure.