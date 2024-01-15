After Ja Morant, it's now Desmond Bane who's out for some time due to injury...

In another major injury blow to the struggling Memphis Grizzlies, rising star wing Desmond Bane has been ruled out for at least the next month and half due to a recent ankle injury he sustained.

According to the statement released by the Grizzlies, Bane sustained a Grade 3 left ankle sprain during their January 12 game against the Los Angeles Clippers. As a result, he will need to be treated in the next six weeks before being re-evaluated again.

Making matters worse for Memphis, even forward Jake LaRavia will be sidelined for the next three weeks due to a Grade 2 high left ankle sprain.

The @memgrizz today announced the following medical update: pic.twitter.com/HxH7H1ForD — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) January 15, 2024

Desmond Bane's absence is definitely a massive blow to the Grizzlies, especially with Ja Morant already out for the season because of a shoulder injury that needed surgery. In Morant's absence, Bane was expected to carry the offensive load for Memphis moving forward.

On the season, Bane is averaging 24.4 points and 5.3 assists, which are the best on the team for players who have played at least 20 games this 2023-24 season. He has been leading the Grizzlies to start the season when Morant was serving his suspension, and many expected him to keep the momentum going with the superstar guard out.

While it's good news that Bane's injury isn't season-ending, missing him for over a month or possibly more doesn't really bode well in the team's desire to field a competitive team. They have already been dealing with plenty of injuries, with Jaren Jackson Jr. even recently sitting out their game against the New York Knicks because of a knee issue.

Hopefully, Bane will be able to heal quickly and return sooner rather than later. The Grizzlies need him to compete, and it's just hard to see the team holding the fort and putting up a good fight without him.