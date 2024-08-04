Desmond Bane is an important part of the Memphis Grizzlies team, and with that, he can know what the team is planning to do before fans find out on social media. Bane recently opened up about knowing that Luke Kennard was re-signing with the Grizzlies, and he had a word to say to the fans who had any doubt about the sharpshooter returning.

Bane spoke with Grizzlies reporter Damichael Cole at a back-to-school supply giveaway event and said he had the inside scoop on the deal.

“I’m looking at Twitter like, ‘these fools,’” Bane said to Cole.

Kennard and the Grizzlies agreed on a new one-year contract on July 31, after the team declined his $14.8 million team option. Kennard shot 48.3% from the three-point line with the Grizzlies since being traded to the team in February 2023, and they'll be looking for him to continue to shoot it at a high level.

Desmond Bane is ready for the Memphis Grizzlies to bounce back this season

The Memphis Grizzlies had an unexpected downseason last year, with the injury bug hitting them heavily. Most of their key players were hurt, which also included Desmond Bane. He dealt with a lumbar disk bulge in his back that kept him sidelined and eventually was shut down for the season. Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Ja Morant, Marcus Smart, Derrick Rose, and Zaire Williams were just a list of the players that were out for the Grizzlies last season due to injury.

In 42 games, Bane averaged a career-high 23.7 points and 5.5 assists, as he carried the load for the Grizzlies for most of last season with the number of players out. The upcoming season should be a lot different for the team if they all come in healthy, along with adding their latest draft pick, Zach Edey to the fold. Bane already has good things to say about the big man.

“I think it’s going to be a good fit,” Bane said to Cole. “Obviously we lost [Steven Adams]. He replaces a lot of things we lost with him and then some.”

The Grizzlies will also have another young player to look forward to, with GG Jackson coming on strong last season as well. Jackson played well in the NBA 2K25 Summer League, and he'll be looking to carry that play over to his second year in the league. Of course, the biggest return to the team will be Ja Morant, who missed most of last season due to suspension and then got injured just weeks after returning.

When healthy, the Grizzlies have been an automatic playoff team, and they'll be expected to make that same noise this season in the Western Conference. Last year showed that the conference has a lot of strong teams, but the Grizzlies have the talent to stay in the mix.