The Memphis Grizzlies have decided to bring back sharpshooter Luke Kennard on a one-year, $11 million contract for the 2024-25 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Kennard, who had his $14.8 million team option declined by the Grizzlies ahead of free agency in June, never seemed to have eyes for other organizations in free agency. Since joining the Grizzlies during the 2022-23 season, Kennard has been their best perimeter-scoring option. His 45.0 percent shooting from behind the arc was second in the league this past year, trailing only Grayson Allen's 46.1 three-point shooting percentage.

The problem with Kennard in Memphis has been injuries. Unfortunately, the 28-year-old lefty has only played in 63 games for the Grizzlies over the last one-and-a-half seasons, resulting in his lack of value as a free agent. In his short time with the team, Kennard has averaged 11.1 points and 3.0 assists per game while shooting 48.3 percent from three-point range. These are all career-high marks for Kennard with a single team.

The Grizzlies always held intentions of re-signing Kennard on a more team-friendly contract once they opted out of his team option this offseason, and now they wind up saving themselves a chunk of money with this new $11 million contract.

The upcoming 2024-25 season is going to be about redemption for the Grizzlies, as they have their eyes set on getting back to the playoffs in an emphatic way.

Luke Kennard, Grizzlies primed for comeback

The main issue for Kennard and the Grizzlies this past season was the fact that they were never healthy. A total of 33 different players logged minutes for the Grizzlies over the course of the 2023-24 season, and a handful of players were forced to fill in for Kennard. Unlike others in Memphis, who suffered season-ending injuries, Kennard dealt with a variety of ailments.

Originally, a concussion and a linger knee injury forced him to miss games during the first half of the season. As the season progressed, Kennard continued to deal with knee problems that limited his time on the court.

If there is one team that is expected to rise in the Western Conference during the 2024-25 season, it is the Grizzlies, due to all of the players they will be getting back from injury. In addition to Kennard, the Grizzlies will have Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Marcus Smart, and Derrick Rose healthy again. Big man Brandon Clarke should also be 100 percent ready to go after working his way back from an Achilles injury.

Kennard is going to once again be an important part of the puzzle for the Grizzlies due to the fact that he is one of the best shooters in the league. The seven-year veteran has never shot less than 39.4 percent from three-point range in a season, and he has averaged at least 44.6 percent shooting from deep in each of the last four seasons.

The Grizzlies know what they are capable of achieving heading into the new season, and bringing back Kennard was vital for them to once again find success on the court.