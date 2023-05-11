Jack Deignan is an artist of many mediums who grew up playing every sport under the sun, contributing to his extreme passion for all major US sports today. He split his youth between the cities of Chicago and Cleveland and now resides in Los Angeles, as he recently received his undergraduate degree in English and Film & Tv from UCLA. When not following and writing about sports, Jack loves to make music, design, write stories and try new things.

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane had a solid 2023 season and playoffs, although not good enough to help Memphis remain in contention. With plenty of time on his hands in the offseason, Bane took to Twitter to troll himself regarding an upgrade he could give the Grizzlies next season.

Need this for tha wingspan https://t.co/elR8moW63m — Desmond Bane (@DBane0625) May 11, 2023

The video depicts a man growing over half a foot from 5’5 to 6’0 due to limb lengthening surgery; Bane quips that he should get this same procedure to help lengthen his wingspan. Unfortunately for Bane, this would not be a reasonable decision for a professional athlete. It would undoubtedly hurt his athleticism, and regardless is just an insane procedure on its own.

Desmond Bane can take solace in the fact that he is a pivotal aspect of the Grizzlies future being exactly who he is. Bane averaged 21.5 points and 5.0 rebounds over 58 games this season, and saw those totals rise to 23.5 and 6.0 in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. With the pending exit of Dillon Brooks, Bane will take on an even bigger role next season.

The Grizzlies and Bane were definitely expecting to still be playing right now given the regular season that they had, but a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers and the injury bug took them out in the first round. A series with the Lakers was going to be a challenge either way, but was a really steep hill to climb without Steven Adams and Brandon Clarke.

A silver lining for the Grizzlies is that they now have plenty of time to prepare for next season. They will be expecting an even better Desmond Bane next season, albeit him not actually undergoing limb lengthening surgery.