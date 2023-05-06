ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

The Memphis Grizzlies have made it clear that Dillon Brooks is not a part of their future as reports have swirled about their intentions to cut ties with the six-year veteran.

Desmond Bane, who shared a locker room with Brooks for three years, was asked about his sentiments on Memphis moving on from the polarizing swingman during his recent appearance on Stephen A. Smith’s broadcast of Suns-Nuggets Game 3.

“First and foremost, we’ve all got a bunch of love for Dillon. He’s one of the first guys in, last guys to leave. I don’t think it’s hard to see what type of competitor he is and what type of effort he lays out on the line every night.

“Things like this happen. It’s part of the business,” the Grizzlies star continued.

"We all got a bunch of love for Dillon… Things like this happen. It's part of the business… I wish him the best… I'll be rooting for him as long as he's not in the Western Conference." Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane on Dillon Brookspic.twitter.com/kQDyHzk61y — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 6, 2023

It remains to be seen what the future has in store for Dillon Brooks. His outspoken demeanor may have teams hesitant to bring him into their locker rooms. His play also leaves some to be desired as he’s regarded as an inefficient scorer with a shaky shot selection. Brooks shot 41.6 percent from the field in six seasons with the Grizzlies and was at a career-low 39.6 percent during the 2022-23 campaign and dipped to 31.2 percent in the playoffs.

But perhaps his strong perimeter defense and the mental toughness he brings would still entice a few NBA execs out there. Desmond Bane just hopes it’s in the East.

Whatever happens, I wish him the best. … I’ll be rooting for him as long as he’s not in the Western Conference.”