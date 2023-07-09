Desmond Bane will be staying with the Memphis Grizzlies, as the shooting guard agreed to a 5-year, $207 million extension. As a result, he will continue to be a core member of the team, along with All-Star Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson, the NBA's reigning defensive player of the year.

A new CBA first, as previously any 5-year extension had to be for the max. Now a 5 year deal can be for less. https://t.co/DdBhnfTmBp — Nate Duncan (@NateDuncanNBA) July 9, 2023

The deal includes $197.2 million in guaranteed money and another $8.7 million in incentives. The contract is the first of its kind per the Collective Bargaining Agreement. Previously, any five-year extension had always been for the maximum. The Bane deal is the first where the extension is not for the maximum amount.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The shooting guard has become a very solid and productive member of the Grizzlies, and he has exceeded the expectations that came with being the No. 30 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Bane averaged 21.5 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 steal per game last season. He was a consistent shooter, making 47.9 percent of his shots from the field and he also connected on 40.8 percent of his shots from beyond the arc.

Bane was originally drafted by the Boston Celtics, but he was traded to the Grizzlies on Draft Night. He averaged 9.2 points as a rookie, and then came into his own in his second year. He averaged 18.2 points in the 2021-22 and he developed a consistent long-range shooting touch, connecting on 43.6 percent of his shots from outside the arc. That performance allowed him to become a full-time starter for the Grizzlies.

Desmond Bane will be counted on to pick up his game even more at the start of the season, as Morant will miss the first 25 games of the season due to his NBA-imposed suspension.