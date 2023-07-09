For the longest time, Marcus Smart was the heart and soul of the Boston Celtics. The gritty point guard often was the “enforcer” for the team, taking on tough defensive roles. Smart also had the on-court production to stay on the court for the most part. He quickly became a well-loved figure amongst Celtics fans. That's why it came as a huge surprise when Marcus Smart was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies as part of the Kristaps Porzingis trade.

A few days after the trade was completed, Marcus Smart talked about the emotions he felt after being traded to the Grizzlies. The ex-Celtics point guard admitted that he cried after learning about the trade, per Grind City Media (video shared by ClutchPoints).

Marcus Smart: “I have cried because the special relationships I had with the guys. I grew up with Jaylen [Brown] and Jayson [Tatum], even Al [Horford]… When my mom passed away, they were there.”

Smart was the longest-tenured Celtic before being traded to the Grizzlies this offseason. Drafted in 2014, Smart quickly became an integral part of Boston's core due to his tenacious defense. Initially, he was seen as a massive offensive liability. However, he's massively improved in that aspect, adding a consistent offensive arsenal and passing to his toolkit.

The Grizzlies are bringing in Smart to help set a gritty culture on a relatively young roster. Memphis has all the talent in the world to success, but they need more veterans to reel in their feisty young players. Marcus Smart is as tough as they come, and he can help instill a sense of responsibility to the young Grizzlies squad.