Prior to Thursday night’s meeting between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green made sure there would be a whole lot more flavor to that contest by going after Dillon Brooks in his podcast. Much was said by Green during his rant, even going as far as to question whether other Grizzlies players actually love playing alongside Brooks.

Dillon Brooks thinks Green went too far by trying to come up with something to cause a rupture in his relationship with his Grizzlies teammates.

Via Damichael Cole of the Commercial Appeal:

Dillon Brooks said it was a “low blow” for Draymond Green to try to put his Grizzlies teammates against him when he made his podcast comments.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I ain’t out there getting into physical altercations with my teammates.”

Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies, however, played sweet music all night long versus the Warriors, particularly in the first quarter when Memphis torched Golden State’s defense for a total of 48 points — something the defending champs had never seen before during the Steve Kerr era.

Brooks finished with 14 points on 6-for-15 shooting from the field to go with four rebounds, six assists, a steal, and a block in 35 minutes. As for his chief rival, Draymond Green mustered 16 points on 5-for-9 shooting, five rebounds, seven assists, and three steals in 30 minutes of floor duty.

Dillon Brooks and the Grizzlies got the last laugh Thursday, while also successfully snapping a three-game losing skid. They will look to win their second in a row on Saturday when they host the Dallas Mavericks.