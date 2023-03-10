There was some real bad blood between Draymond Green and Dillon Brooks entering Thursday’s marquee matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies. The game had its moments, but ultimately, it ended in a lopsided blowout in favor of the Grizzlies, 131-110. After the game, you just knew that Brooks had a thing or two to say to Draymond.

True enough, the Grizzlies stud had some savagery in store for his Warriors counterpart after the one-sided contest. The pair got into it early in the game with an intense face-to-face, and Brooks revealed exactly what he told Draymond:

“That’s what I do. I talk,” Brooks said. “… Keep doing his podcast, keep blogging, keep doing his thing off the court. It’s cute, it’s fun for him.”

Dillon Brooks wasn’t done. Just before he walked away from the post-game interview, the Grizzlies forward had one final parting shot for Draymond Green:

“You should give the mic to Draymond, then will talk about me,” Brooks said. “… Make him keep talking about me so I can play better.”

Green went all in on Brooks in a scathing 2.5-minute tirade during a recent episode of the former’s podcast. Brooks definitely caught wind of the slander, but for his part, Dillon let his game do the talking. He helped a Ja Morant-less Grizzlies side defend their home court against the defending champs — and it wasn’t even close.

These two teams have one final regular-season matchup coming up on March 19th, and we fully expect fireworks in that one again.