There’s no certainty about when exactly the Memphis Grizzlies will have star point guard Ja Morant back in action. While they did not need Morant to take down the defending NBA champions Golden State Warriors Thursday night at home, the Grizzlies are still a decidedly better team when he’s around. The expectation still is that Morant will be back within the next several days.

However, some concerns have been raised about the availability of Ja Morant in the NBA Playoffs following a statement from Dillon Brooks. That was later dispelled by Grizzlies head coach Taylor Jenkins, though, per Parker Fleming of GBB Live.

“Taylor Jenkins says that Dillon Brooks’ comment of “this is our group going into the playoffs” is nothing to do with Ja Morant’s status, more so a quick comment. Reiterated how proud he is of this team fighting tonight, and has a lot of belief in them”

The latest on Ja Morant is that he will be away from the team for “at least the next four games,” which means that at the earliest, he will be making his return perhaps against the Miami Heat on the road next Wednesday. It is also possible that Morant will miss an upcoming three-game road trip before getting back to action on Mar. 17 versus the San Antonio Spurs at home.

In any case, the Grizzlies need Ja Morant if they are to go deep in the NBA Playoffs.

After defeating the Warriors, the Warriors will take a rest this Friday before sharing the court with the Dallas Mavericks in a home game on Saturday.