The Golden State Warriors will try and sweep the season series as they face the Memphis Grizzlies. We’re in Memphis sharing our NBA odds series, making a Warriors-Grizzlies prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Warriors are coming off a 137-128 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder. Somehow, they allowed 40 points in the first quarter and could not mount any pressure throughout. The Warriors also led once (28-26) throughout the entire contest. Significantly, Steph Curry led the charge with 40 points. Klay Thompson had 23 points, while Jonathan Kuminga added 21. Sadly, the Warriors did not have the services of Andrew Wiggins, who was dealing with a personal issue. The Warriors also allowed 53.2 percent shooting and 45.9 percent from the triples. Moreover, they lost the battle of the boards 44-33.

The Grizzlies have not had the best week. First, they found video of star player Ja Morant holding a gun in a nightclub on Instagram live. Morant will miss the next few games as the team decides what to do with him. Unfortunately, their past two games without him have not gone well, as they lost both their games in Los Angeles. The Grizzlies held a 6-point fourth-quarter lead in their battle with the Los Angeles Lakers. Consequently, they blew the lead and fell short.

The Warriors come into this game with a record of 34-32 and clinging to the fifth seed in the Western Conference. Conversely, they are just 7-25 on the road this season. The Grizzlies are 6-4 over a 10-game span. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies come into this game with a record of 38-26, and tied for the second seed in the Western Conference. The Grizzlies are also 26-5 at home. However, they are 5-5 over their recent 10 games. The Grizzlies are 4-7 without Morant this season.

The Warriors won the two recent games, both of which happened in California. Moreover, the Warriors eliminated the Grizzlies from the playoffs last season.

Here are the Warriors-Grizzlies NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Warriors-Grizzlies Odds

Golden State Warriors: -2.5 (-110)

Memphis Grizzlies: +2.5 (-110)

Over: 235.5 (-108)

Under: 235.5 (-112)

How To Watch Warriors vs. Grizzlies

TV: TNT

Stream: NBA

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Time: 8 PM ET/5 PM PT

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Warriors Could Cover The Spread

The Warriors nearly have their full team back. However, the absence of Wiggins continues to play a role in their season going forward. Curry has helped the Warriors in their return, but he has also not provided the spark they need, as the Warriors sit at 0-2 since he returned. Significantly, Curry averages 29.7 points per game. Curry has also scored 34 points in his one game against the Grizzlies. Likewise, Thompson continued to roll, with 22.1 points per game. Thompson has averaged 24 points in two games against Memphis. Also, Jordan Poole averages 20.7 points per game. But Poole has taken his game to the next level when facing Memphis, averaging 26.5 points in two games against the Grizzlies.

The Warriors average 118.1 points per game. Likewise, they have averaged 122.5 in two games against the Grizzlies. The Warriors also allow 117.41 points per game. Moreover, they have given up 114.5 in a two-game span against Golden State. The Warriors seem to bring their best when they play the Grizzlies. Can they do it again?

The Warriors will cover the spread if they hit their shots and control the pace of the game. Then, they must stop the remaining stars on the Grizzlies from getting hot.

Why The Grizzlies Could Cover The Spread

The Grizzlies are coming into this game with plenty of uncertainty. Yes, they are second in the Western Conference. But a situation like this can also derail a team, and the Grizzlies must exercise caution.

Desmond Bane must step up. Significantly he averages 21.2 points per game but just 19.9 over his past 10 games. Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 17 points per game. However, he also must produce more than the 17.9 he has over 10 games. Dillon Brooks averages 14.4 points per game. Yet, he has also slumped, generating 10 points per game over a 10-game stretch.

The Grizzlies average 115.6 points per game. However, they average only 112.5 points without Morant. The Grizzlies must win the battle of the boards. Substantially, they average 47 rebounds per game. But they have only amassed 40 per game against the Warriors.

The Grizzlies will cover the spread if they hit their shots and win the battle of the boards. Then, they must play tight defense and not allow the Warriors to hit any open shots.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

The Warriors are the favorites. However, the Grizzlies are entering desperation mode as they attempt to keep themselves in the second seed with the playoffs coming next month. Expect the Grizzlies to find a way to secure a close win, barely covering the spread.

Final Warriors-Grizzlies Prediction & Pick: Memphis Grizzlies: +2.5 (-110)