Because the Memphis Grizzlies' biggest issues lasts season were strongly tied to its shocking injury troubles, there was little pressure on the front office to make significant moves this offseason. With that in mind, general manager Zach Kleiman directed much of his attention to the 2024 NBA Draft, where the team added multiple players who could crack its rotation.

Health will continue to be of paramount importance for the Grizzlies, as it is for any squad, but the emergence of guys like GG Jackson II and Vince Williams Jr., combined with the promise shown by some of their newcomers, will ideally provide head coach Taylor Jenkins with valuable depth in case there is further misfortune.

Jackson, who earned All-Rookie Second-Team honors in 2023-24 after averaging 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds in 48 games played, is blown away by one of his newest teammates. He showed second-round draft pick Cam Spencer the ultimate sign of respect in a not safe for work interview.

“Excuse my language,” Jackson told Grind City Media, per ClutchPoints. “F*****g dog… I don't even call him Cam when I'm around him, I call him national champion. His work ethic is insane.”

That is exactly what the city wants to hear, but it is something UConn fans have known all yearlong. The First-Team All-Big East selection proved to be a vital component of the Huskies' second straight title run, occupying a void left by the departures of multiple players the year before. He stepped into Dan Hurley's system seamlessly and increased his draft stock after posting 14.3 points while shooting 44 percent from 3-point range to go with 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.

Despite his size and athleticism limitations, Spencer did enough to convince Kleiman to trade up for him.

Grizzlies' Cam Spencer is transitioning nicely



He is winning over more people since NBA Summer League play began. The No. 53 overall pick scored 18 points on 50 percent shooting in Memphis' 87-85 win versus the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and has stayed efficient in the team's rout of the Sacramento Kings on Friday (5-of-8 shooting at time of print). Just as impressive, though, is the energy Spencer is bringing.

This franchise is at its most successful when it plays with a ferocity. In a relentless Western Conference, Jenkins' group must epitomize the Grit N' Grind philosophy that characterized the roster several years ago. Players like GG Jackson II and Cam Spencer can help ensure that Memphis possesses those crucial intangibles going into next season.

If the Grizzlies manage to stay relatively healthy, then it will probably be difficult for Spencer to earn meaningful minutes. But there can still be value in keeping him on the bench. The 24-year-old knows how to complement a talented squad and do all the things that contribute to winning basketball.

Injuries or not, this organization cannot have enough guys who fit that mold. Spencer can possibly boost Memphis' dreadful shooting numbers (last in field goal percentage and 29th in 3-point percentage), but he is more than a catch-and-shoot guy. This unheralded rookie is versatile and will push on both ends of the floor.

And what can't be understated, is the lasting impression he is making on the locker room. This dog will look to keep showing his teeth when the Grizzlies battle the Dallas Mavericks on Monday.