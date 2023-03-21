A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

There has been a lot of buzz of late surrounding Ja Morant’s highly-anticipated return to action for the Memphis Grizzlies. The embattled superstar has been suspended for the past nine games, and the general expectation is that he will finally come back on Wednesday when the Grizzlies take on the Houston Rockets.

It has now been confirmed. Memphis has updated its injury report ahead of Wednesday’s game and Ja Morant has been listed as available. This should now quash any doubt as to his status against the Rockets. Ja Morant will play on Wednesday against Houston.

Ja made an appearance on Monday as the Grizzlies hosted the Dallas Mavericks. The home crowd welcomed him with quite an ovation in his first team appearance since his scandalous gun saga. Morant looked in good spirits as he dapped up his teammates right before tipoff. His teammates were happy to welcome him back as well.

Morant’s return to action comes right on time for the Grizzlies, who are currently clinging on to the No. 2 seed in the West with a 44-27 record. Breathing down their neck is the Sacramento Kings, who are just a game behind Memphis at the moment. If they fall to third, they could potentially face off against the Golden State Warriors in the opening round, with the defending champs currently sixth in the conference. That’s obviously a first-round matchup the Grizzlies will want to avoid.

With Ja back in the mix, though, Memphis should also put up a challenge for the top spot in the conference with the Denver Nuggets currently just 3.5 games ahead of the Grizzlies.