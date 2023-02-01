Memphis Grizzlies star guard Desmond Bane has missed two straight games with a knee injury. Sans their arguably second-best player, the Grizzlies have done little but tread water of late, as the team owns a 1-1 record over its last two games. So when Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and the Portland Trail Blazers visit the FedExForum on Wednesday night to play the Grizzlies, every Grizzlies fan will surely want to know: Is Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Desmond Bane injury status vs. Blazers

The Grizzlies have Bane listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to right knee soreness, per a tweet from the team’s PR department. John Konchar (concussion protocol) and Danny Green (left knee surgery recovery) are also questionable to play for Memphis, while Steven Adams (right knee PCL sprain) will remain out.

Bane, 24, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies. The TCU product is enjoying a breakout season, as he’s averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists (all career highs) across 28 appearances thus far. One area where Bane has improved leaps and bounds compared to years prior is his ability to get to the free-throw line. Bane’s current 4.0 free throw attempts per game average is double his previous personal best.

If Memphis’ 15-15 record against Western Conference opponents this season is any indication, the Grizzlies will have their hands full against the Blazers on Wednesday, with or without Bane. But with regard to the question, Is Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is maybe.