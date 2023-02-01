Memphis Grizzlies star guard Desmond Bane has missed two straight games with a knee injury. Sans their arguably second-best player, the Grizzlies have done little but tread water of late, as the team owns a 1-1 record over its last two games. So when Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, and the Portland Trail Blazers visit the FedExForum on Wednesday night to play the Grizzlies, every Grizzlies fan will surely want to know: Is Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Blazers?

Desmond Bane injury status vs. Blazers

The Grizzlies have Bane listed as questionable for Wednesday’s showdown due to right knee soreness, per a tweet from the team’s PR department. John Konchar (concussion protocol) and Danny Green (left knee surgery recovery) are also questionable to play for Memphis, while Steven Adams (right knee PCL sprain) will remain out.

Are you 1000% an NBA fan?

🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch newsletter.

*Sign up now and receive your own one-of-a-kind ClutchPoints photoshop with yourself and your favorite player!

RECOMMENDED
OG Anunoby, Knicks, Grizzlies, Pelicans, NBA Trade Deadline

The reason Grizzlies, Pelicans are more attractive OG Anunoby trade suitors for Raptors amid Knicks interest

Ryan Bologna ·

Blazers Grizzlies prediction

NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Grizzlies prediction, pick, how to watch – 2/1/2023

Brendan Smith ·

Ja Morant, OG Anunoby, Tony Allen, Grizzlies, Raptors, trade, nba trade deadline

Perfect O.G. Anunoby offer Grizzlies must make Raptors ahead of 2023 NBA trade deadline

Jedd Pagaduan ·

Bane, 24, is in his third year in the NBA, all as a member of the Grizzlies. The TCU product is enjoying a breakout season, as he’s averaging 21.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 4.2 assists (all career highs) across 28 appearances thus far. One area where Bane has improved leaps and bounds compared to years prior is his ability to get to the free-throw line. Bane’s current 4.0 free throw attempts per game average is double his previous personal best.

If Memphis’ 15-15 record against Western Conference opponents this season is any indication, the Grizzlies will have their hands full against the Blazers on Wednesday, with or without Bane. But with regard to the question, Is Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Blazers, the answer is maybe.