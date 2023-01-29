The Memphis Grizzlies return home after an abysmal five game road trip and welcome the Indiana Pacers to FedEx Forum on Sunday night. The Grizzlies lost all five games on the trip dating back to Jan. 20, and will be looking for some better fortune with home court advantage against the Pacers. Desmond Bane missed the team’s last game with right knee soreness; a 111-100 defeat at the hands of the Minnesota Timberwolves. Grizzlies fans will be eager to know: Is Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Pacers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Desmond Bane injury status vs. Pacers

After missing the last two games with knee soreness, all signs point to Desmond Bane missing a third straight contest when the Pacers visit Memphis; he is officially listed as doubtful for the contest.

Although they’re losers of five straight, the Grizzlies still hold the No. 2 seed in the NBA’s competitive Western Conference with an impressive record of 31-18. They have a three game lead on the Sacramento Kings and a five game cushion on the New Orleans Pelicans, who themselves have lost seven straight.

The Pacers have been awful lately as well, winning just one of their last ten games to fall to ninth place in the East. The 24-27 Pacers are fighting for their playoff lives, and will be missing Tyrese Haliburton, Kendall Brown and Daniel Theis for the game.

The Grizzlies will also be down Steven Adams with a knee sprain, and John Konchar, who remains in the league’s concussion protocol. Danny Green is also doubtful for the contest as he continues to recover from left knee surgery, while Kennedy Chandler will be available for the Grizzlies.

Given he’s missed the last two games and is officially listed as doubtful, when it comes to the question of is Desmond Bane playing tonight vs. the Pacers, the answer is probably not. Memphis will likely need to snap their five-game losing streak without the services of Bane on Sunday night.