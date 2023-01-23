Ja Morant is bound to become all-time Memphis Grizzlies great. Still in only his fourth season in the NBA, Morant has been consistently showing why he is the present and the future of the Grizzlies franchise.

In yet another proof of his greatness, Morant has just become the fastest player in Grizzlies history to rack up 5,000 points in Memphis uniform during Sunday night’s road game against the Phoenix Suns (h/t KJ).

Ja Morant has reached 5,000 career points & sets a franchise record for the fastest player to reach that milestone. He’s currently 8th in Grizzlies All-Time scorers

Ja Morant entered the Suns game needing just four points to score his 5,000th in the league. He already reached that before halftime, though, his nine points during the first two quarters of the game were not enough to prevent Phoenix from establishing a massive lead.

Morant is currently eighth on the Grizzlies’ all-time scoring list and will remain in that spot for a while. Mike Miller is seventh with 5,982 points but Morant should eventually surpass that, considering that he just signed a five-year extension deal with the Grizzlies worth $194.3 million back in July 2022.

The Grizzlies have been one of the hottest teams in the NBA of late, but after a loss to the Los Angeles Lakers in Hollywood Saturday and a likely defeat at the hands of Chris Paul and the Suns Sunday night, Ja Morant and Memphis have some work to do to climb out of a hole. The Grizzlies take on the Sacramento Kings next Monday.