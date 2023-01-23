It was just a few days ago when Dillon Brooks made national headlines over his high-profile beef with football Hall of Famer turned sports broadcaster Shannon Sharpe. Right now, the Memphis Grizzlies forward is making waves again after calling out the referees for allegedly “picking” on him during games.

During the Grizzlies’ 112-110 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Monday, Brooks was called for a flagrant-1 foul on Cameron Johnson in the first half. After the game, Brooks revealed that he didn’t even feel like he fouled his Suns counterpart, which made the flagrant call even more baffling for him. According to Brooks, he’s just simply getting some unfair treatment from game officials:

“They’re picking on me every night,” Brooks said, via Damichael Cole of Memphis Commercial Appeal. “Can’t play my game. Not letting me play physical enough. It’s every night, and I don’t appreciate it.”

It’s not just during the Suns game that this happened. Brooks claims that this is a nightly occurrence for him in that the referees seem to always have something against him:

“Every night they try to put me in foul trouble,” Brooks said. “I don’t like it. I hope it changes.”

Grizzlies teammate Ja Morant echoed Dillon Brooks’ sentiments. According to Ja, he too believes that his teammate’s reputation precedes him — and not in a good way:

“I do kind of feel like some people got some animosity towards him,” Morant said. “He’s just so passionate. He puts everything into the game of basketball when he’s out there on the floor. He’s always going to give you his all. I feel like people kind of misjudge him with that. Any coach would want a player who is going to leave it out there every time.”

This is Brooks issuing some very direct accusations against the referees. The sixth-year Grizzlies swingman might just get himself into a bit of trouble with the league here, and it wouldn’t be a complete shock if he gets fined for his temper tantrum here.