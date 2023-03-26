Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is expected to start against the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

That’s according to head coach Taylor Jenkins who added that he expects Morant to play a number of minutes “in the high 20s.”

Morant made his return from a gun scandal and suspension last week as he featured in two wins against the Houston Rockets on Wednesday and Friday.

Curiously, however, he only started on the bench in an effort not to disrupt the team’s chemistry. It seemingly helped even if it was against the league-worst Rockets.

But with that said, many were curious when Morant would finally return to the starting lineup. It wasn’t for long now that Jenkins revealed the 23-year-old would be starting against Atlanta.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

For his part, Morant played well as the backup point guard for Memphis. He recorded 17 points, five rebounds, four assists and two steals in 24 minutes of action in the Grizzlies’ Wednesday win over Houston.

In the Friday victory over the Rockets, Morant went on to bag 18 points, two rebounds and eight assists in 20 minutes of game time.

And while Memphis have made it a habit to play well without Morant, the fact remains that they are simply a better team with him in the lineup. His return will also be timely as Memphis will look to further consolidate their place as the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.

The Grizzlies currently hold that spot with a 46-27 record with the Sacramento Kings 1.5 games behind in the No. 3 spot.