NBA Commissioner Adam Silver couldn’t help but be surprised over the latest gun scandal involving Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant.

To recall, Morant made headlines over the weekend after he was caught on IG Live brandishing a gun AGAIN. He was already suspended when he did the same thing late in the 2022-23 season, but despite saying he learned his lesson, it sure looked like he didn’t.

While Silver didn’t elaborate on the latest incident while the league conducts its investigation, he did open up about his conversations with Morant when he was suspended for the first time due to a similar incident. The NBA Commissioner highlighted how the Grizzlies youngster seemed to take the issue seriously, which is why it “shocked” him to see the superstar repeat his mistakes.

“We talked directly about the consequences first before we got to the subsequent actions. We talked directly about the misconduct at the time and frankly most of our conversation was about how incredibly serious the first incident was of waiving a firearm on social media and again, the consequence there. An eight game suspension was pretty serious and something to me he seemed to take incredibly seriously at the time. We talked for quite sometime about not just the consequences that could have on his career, but the safety issues around it,” Silver said, per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.

“… I at least was left with the sense that he was taking this incredibly seriously. Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend the video. We are in the process of investigating it and we will see exactly what happened as best we can, but we are assuming the worst. We will figure out exactly what happened there.”

There have been reports that Ja Morant could face a lengthy suspension due to his recent gun scandal. Many believe that the NBA was lenient on him during his first offense, but since he’s a repeat offender now, Adam Silver and co. could not be as kind.

It remains to be seen how severe the NBA’s punishment will be on Morant if he’s found to be guilty of flaunting a real gun on social media. Sure enough, things are not looking good for him and the Grizzlies.