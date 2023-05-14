Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant has been on the headlines for the wrong reasons once again due to his off-court antics.

On Sunday morning, Morant went viral after it was alleged that he flashed a gun during an IG Live he did on Saturday. A video of the said IG Live is now making the rounds on social media, with fans and critics alike expressing disappointment on the matter.

In the said video, Ja Morant can be seen hanging out with a friend in a car and jamming on NBA YoungBoy’s new album. While it looked like the usual Grizzlies star having fun, it took a turn for the worse when Morant appeared to flash a gun for a brief second.

The guy who’s filming may have realized the mistake and quickly turned the camera away from Ja as they continued to rock with the song playing in the background. However, fans took a screenshot of the moment when Morant showed the firearm, which has since been shared on various social media platforms.

Now it is worth noting that there’s a lot of unknown information here. For one, it has yet to be confirmed if it’s a real gun or not. Of course the other issue is whether it’s Morant’s gun or not. To recall, during his previous IG Live gun incident in a Denver nightclub, the Grizzlies youngster shared that the gun he showed was not his.

Still, this is definitely not a good look for Morant and the Grizzlies franchise. It’s not the first time Morant brandished a gun for the public to see, and as everyone knows, it led to his eight-game suspension. He also underwent a counseling program in Florida because of the issue, and now he’s back to his old ways. Many are even questioning if his counseling stint was real or just mere lip service.

Morant and the Grizzlies have yet to release a statement on the latest controversy. Nonetheless, it might be best for the team to address it as soon as possible.