The Memphis Grizzlies positively responded to Taylor Jenkins in the season's home-opening win over the previously undefeated Orlando Magic. They'd gotten punked on the road by the upstart Houston Rockets and rookie Zach Edey was making history for the wrong reasons. But it is early in the 82-game gauntlet so Ja Morant was more worried about college football scores than how anyone else was hooping. This is a Grizzlies squad confident it can compete with anyone while finding a new groove after all.

A season's first game in front of the home fans is always special but The Game and a player's mental health within it was even more important. Morant put everything in perspective when talking to Clutch Points after the win over the Magic.

“Basketball is what saved me, honestly, these last two years,” shared Morant. “Focusing on myself. Putting time into myself to make sure I'm happy living out my dream. Everybody that I want to take care of is taken care of. So (mentally) there are no problems for me. I'm blessed in this position waking up and coming in to do this job. That's the main thing for me. Keeping the main thing the main thing.”

The books that sparked the question were The Mindful Athlete: Secrets to Pure Performance by George Mumford. It got a stamp of approval foreword from Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson, for what that is worth. Further back on the shelf was How Basketball Can Save the World: 13 Guiding Principles for Reimagining What's Possible by David Hollander. A Mark Cuban compliment graces the book's cover.

“Basketball is life,” Cuban states. “This book tells us how and why.”

It sounds like the type of book Morant can finger through while winding away on road trips. The 25-year-old now better understands there is plenty of virtue and wisdom to be found between those pages between victories. Taking those lessons home leads to peace and more successful NBA Playoffs runs with the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant, Grizzlies can still grind out wins

The Grizzlies feel like a new-look team channeling an old identity with Ja Morant's defense leading the way. Getting stops and creating easy opportunities for others are just a couple of ways the All-Star found a way to contribute against the Magic. Morant was 4-of-12 from the field, with six missed three-pointers, but still finished with a double-double (16 points, 10 assists).

It was not pretty at times, Edey and Jackson Jr. had two early fouls each, but defense played a big part in getting the job done versus the Magic. Morant and coach Taylor Jenkins were just two of many claiming defense was the soul of this team. A high-flying Grizzlies offense led by Morant, Desmond Bane, and Jaren Jackson Jr. just gets all of the headlines.

Defensive focus, especially to start the second half, is also an area of improvement going into an off day full of NFL football, as told to Clutch Points.

“(Playing elite defense) is going to be big time for us,” Morant stated. “Defense wins games. We have a little slippage for a bit too long, especially in the third quarter. We've just got to be better at that.”