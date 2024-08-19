The Memphis Grizzlies made some bold moves this offseason. First, the front office doubled down on the Go Big in Grind City approach by drafting Zach Edey. Re-signing Sixth Man of the Year candidate Luke Kennard shored up the rotations in anticipation of Ja Morant's return to the lineup. Other than some two-way contract shuffling though, the organization stuck with the status quo.

It is easy to understand why. Morant is an undeniable game-changer for the Grizzlies, one of the West's top seeds just a few years ago. The 25-year-old's explosiveness and playmaking elevate the performance of his teammates and electrify arenas. With Morant leading the charge, the Grizzlies have the potential to again secure a top seed by the end of the 2024-25 season. At least that is one bold prediction for the fans bouncing down Beale Street.

1. Ja Morant’s MVP Campaign

Morant always means business. He went into the Big Easy not once but twice to beat the New Orleans Pelicans with late-game heroics. The 2019 NBA Draft's second-overall pick was champing at the bit after serving a suspension. Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.4 steals/blocks per game while knocking off rust. Then a shoulder surgery derailed the season after nine games.

Bold Prediction: Morant makes a case for NBA MVP to completely change the narrative following a relationship-taxing, faith-testing few years.

2. Grizzlies get out of the Basement

The Grizzlies were dead last in points per game (105.8) last season without Morant. The Indiana Pacers, um, paced the NBA at 123.3 points per game. Lauri Markkannen's Utah Jazz were 11th at 115.7 points per game. Memphis has to at least pull level with an expected lottery team to make any noise in the postseason.

Bold Prediction: Memphis is top five in points scored with Morant in the top 10 individually.

3. Dialed up defense

The best offense is a good defense and visitors to the FedEx Forum can expect to face a dialed-up defense. With All-Defense Team candidates Jaren Jackson Jr. anchoring the defense and Marcus Smart bringing his tenacity, the Grizzlies will be a nightmare for opposing offenses. Morant will be able to gamble when Zach Edey is patrolling the paint as well. G.G. Jackson and Scottie Pippen Jr. are no jokes either when it comes to doing the dirty work.

Bold Prediction: Morant leads Memphis on the break, and the Grizzlies are a top-three team when it comes to transition points.

4. Breakout Season for G.G. Jackson

G.G. Jackson is set for a breakout year after being named to the 2024 NBA All-Rookie Second Team. Jackson showcased flashes of brilliance in his rookie season and aced the Las Vegas Summer League test. The 20-year-old is ready to take on a more significant role as a key contributor off the bench. Furthermore, the team’s emphasis on fast-paced, high-energy basketball aligns perfectly with Jackson’s athleticism and versatility.

Bold Prediction: G.G. Jackson gets a few votes for the NBA's Most Improved Player award.

5. Competing for the NBA Cup

The regrouped Grizzlies will be aiming to make a point early while other contenders ease into the season. That bodes well when looking to find a favorite to take home this new mid-season tournament. Memphis is in the most difficult group on paper but do any of those other teams want to make a trip to Las Vegas? The Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans, and Golden State Warriors have other concerns to worry about. Asking LeBron James for advice on how to recuperate is another matter. Memphis will make a run, but will it take a toll over the next 60 games?

Bold Prediction: Memphis wins Group C, wins a semifinal in Las Vegas, and plays for the NBA Cup.

6. Draining season ends in WCF

Soccer fans are familiar with ‘doing the double' and ‘winning the treble.' It's a rare feat reserved for only the most elite clubs. The Grizzlies have the talent to pull off the NBA's first NBA Cup/NBA Finals in the same season run. Will they have the fuel left in the tank after pushing for the NBA's best record?

Bold Prediction: The Grizzlies earn a spot in the Western Conference Finals but go no further.

7. Jaren Jackson Jr. jumps up DPOY charts

Jaren Jackson Jr. will continue to dominate defensively but there is one more step to take for Elite Status. Only 10 players averaged more than 1.9 blocks last season. Jackson Jr. was a 1.5 denials per game. The extra point-of-attack pressure from Morant and paint protection from Edey will allow JJJ to attack more shot attacks.

Bold Prediction: Jackson Jr. will average over 2 blocks per game, replacing the now out-of-favor Rudy Gobert on the All-Defense team in the process. Victor Wembanyama gets the DPOY trophy though.

8. Desmond Bane's Elite Club Application

Shooting over 50% from the field, 40% from three-point range, and 90% from the free-throw line is one of the most recognized benchmarks of elite shooting. Bane is close (46.4/38.1/87) and his efficiency will be crucial for the Grizzlies’ offensive success. There should be more open shots this season, so Bane will have every opportunity to join an elite club.

Bold Prediction: Bane falls short of the 50/40/90 club, but just barely. Pay attention to late-in-the-shot clock grenades and the handful of wayward quarter-ending buzzer beaters.

9. Marcus Smart wins Steals Record

Known for his defensive prowess, Smart’s ability to disrupt opposing offenses will be on full display. The savvy 30-year-old was only on the court for 20 games last season but led the league in steals per game (2.1). It is a safe bet that the All-Defense dynamo will be digging into someone else's pockets often this season.

Bold Prediction: Smart will be seen in every top-3 steals category regardless of sorting. Per game, per 36 minutes, per 100 possessions, it will not matter. Smart will be snatching steals more frequently than anyone else.

10. Zach Edey earns All-Rookie honors

Purdue's Zach Edey averaged 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks as a 7-foot-4 college phenom. His transition to the professional game has been rough so far. Edey had to sit out most of the NBA's Summer League sessions. Still, the 2024 NBA Draft's ninth overall pick will be the best rookie big man at the end of the season. Having per 36-minute stats comparable to his NCAA production would not be surprising.

Bold Prediction: Edey takes the First-Team All-Rookie big-man spot.

What do you think about these predictions? Any other players you have your eye on for the upcoming season? Do you think the Grizzlies can achieve these milestones? Let ClutchPoints know on your favorite social media app.