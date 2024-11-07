The Memphis Grizzlies took on a tall Western Conference task with their matchup against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday. Memphis showed its might and held a 20-point lead with less than five minutes remaining in the game. However, Ja Morant, who exited the game earlier with an injury, received a concerning update near the contest's end.

Morant suffered a right hamstring injury and was ruled doubtful to return against the Lakers, per Senior NBA Insider Chris Haynes. Hopefully, Morant will undergo a speedy recovery.

*This is a developing story. More details will follow shortly.