Ja Morant made his first start for the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday following his controversial nine-game suspension. The All-Star point guard looked great in his return to the starting lineup, finishing with 27 points on 9-of-17 shooting, to go along with three rebounds, six assists, and a steal, as he led the Grizzlies to a 123-119 victory over Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks.

At this point, however, Morant is now in danger of missing Memphis’ next game — a Tuesday night matchup against the Orlando Magic at the FedExForum. This is after it was revealed that the 23-year-old is now dealing with a new injury.

Ja Morant injury status vs. Magic

Morant could be forced to sit out on Tuesday due to a thigh injury after being listed as doubtful to play, per the Grizzlies PR on Twitter. The official diagnosis is a sore right thigh, which on paper, does not sound overly concerning. The Grizzlies are also playing on the first night of a back-to-back set on Tuesday, and it’s possible that Ja will be held out due to rest purposes as well. Memphis faces a tougher test the following night when they battle Kawhi Leonard and the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday.

The Grizzlies are currently in possession of a 42-27 record and are ranked second in the West. They are just three games behind the top-seeded Denver Nuggets, though, so a first-place finish in the conference is still well within reach for Memphis. They will also want to hold off the Sacramento Kings, who are currently just two games behind them at third.