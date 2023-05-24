ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Ja Morant has made the headlines for the wrong reasons of late. The Memphis Grizzlies star has been lambasted for once again brandishing a gun on an Instagram live, the same thing he caught flak for earlier in the season.

With the Grizzlies suspending him shortly after the incident and a good chunk of fans turning on the fan favorite, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that he’s not in the best of states right now.

That’s why Ja Morant’s latest series of now-deleted Instagram stories has caught the attention of fans for its seemingly cryptic message.

The Grizzlies star said goodbye to both his parents and his daughter Kaari Morant on three separate IG stories before posting a final one with his back turned featuring the caption: “bye.”

Ja Morant posted a series of IG stories saying ‘love ya’ to his mom, dad and daughter. And then a final story saying ‘bye’ with a photo of a NBA On TNT microphone 👀 pic.twitter.com/qsXwE8tx02 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 24, 2023

It prompted fans to express concern over what could potentially be a cry for help from Ja Morant.

I hope he’s okay and I also hope he knows what this implies because this seems like a cry for help — Bobby Foster (@_bobbyfoster) May 24, 2023

Ja Morant says goodbye on his Instagram story this morning after showing love to his family. Regardless of if this actually means something or not, we’re unsure, so just say a prayer for that man. Could be nothing and just a misunderstanding – could be the unthinkable. pic.twitter.com/grBFRPJb2X — Andrew Dippel (@andrewrdippel) May 24, 2023

We make fun of him and all but I hope he’s good! Too good of a talent to call it quits — Taino 🇩🇴 (@TainoZtv) May 24, 2023

A few Ja Morant supporters chimed in hoping the IG stories were for something less ominous than many are interpreting. Perhaps a social media detox or even a rehab check-in prompted them, a few posited.

let's hope he's just saying bye to social media. such a talented young guy. prayers for him — Jesse (@Jmastapiece) May 24, 2023

He might be checking himself into another facility why we always assume the worst 🤦🏾‍♂️ — AhmadThePoet (@_ahmadthepoet) May 24, 2023

Morant was already suspended from eight Grizzlies games in march over an incident at a nightclub where he was seen flashing a gun on Instagram live. He was already facing heat for a few other incidents, including allegedly beating up a minor who threatened him in his own home.

There are rumblings of the NBA slapping Ja Morant with a potentially lengthy suspension to begin next season in order to send a message of intolerance against his actions. Whether or not his IG stories meant anything serious, here’s to hoping the 23-year-old father is in a good space mentally.