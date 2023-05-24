Ja Morant has made the headlines for the wrong reasons of late. The Memphis Grizzlies star has been lambasted for once again brandishing a gun on an Instagram live, the same thing he caught flak for earlier in the season.

With the Grizzlies suspending him shortly after the incident and a good chunk of fans turning on the fan favorite, it wouldn’t be a stretch to assume that he’s not in the best of states right now.

That’s why Ja Morant’s latest series of now-deleted Instagram stories has caught the attention of fans for its seemingly cryptic message.

The Grizzlies star said goodbye to both his parents and his daughter Kaari Morant on three separate IG stories before posting a final one with his back turned featuring the caption: “bye.”

It prompted fans to express concern over what could potentially be a cry for help from Ja Morant.

A few Ja Morant supporters chimed in hoping the IG stories were for something less ominous than many are interpreting. Perhaps a social media detox or even a rehab check-in prompted them, a few posited.

Morant was already suspended from eight Grizzlies games in march over an incident at a nightclub where he was seen flashing a gun on Instagram live. He was already facing heat for a few other incidents, including allegedly beating up a minor who threatened him in his own home.

There are rumblings of the NBA slapping Ja Morant with a potentially lengthy suspension to begin next season in order to send a message of intolerance against his actions. Whether or not his IG stories meant anything serious, here’s to hoping the 23-year-old father is in a good space mentally.