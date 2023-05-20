A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Ja Morant has left more than a few people in and around the NBA enraged by his inexplicable decision to brandish a gun on an IG Live stream. This came just two months after he suffered the dire consequences of being involved in the exact same thing. Needless to say, the Memphis Grizzlies superstar did not learn his lesson the first time around.

According to NBA insider Tim MacMahon of ESPN, Morant’s actions have had a significant impact across the league. Speaking recently on the Basketball Illuminati podcast, MacMahon detailed how sports agents from around the NBA have been aggrieved by Ja’s brash actions:

“I’m curious what stance [the players association] might take, I’ve talked to agents of other superstar players and they’re pissed off too,” MacMahon said (h/t NBA on Reddit). “Because this is not just a bad look for Ja Morant. This is not just a bad look for the Memphis Grizzlies. This reflects poorly on the entire league.”

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I’m talking to an agent of another superstar and he’s like ‘Man, this really taints the image of the whole league. I’ve got my clients who are doing everything right, who are never sniffing any kind of trouble. Positive members of their community. So on and so forth, but then the perception is going to be ‘Look at this fool who thinks playing with guns on Instagram Live is cool.”

“So the players’ association thing will be interesting because it’s not just the league office, it’s not just the Memphis Grizzlies. Other teams are livid about this and other agents are livid about this because they feel it reflects poorly on everybody.”

As MacMahon said, it’s not just Ja Morant’s reputation and future in the league that he has put at stake here. Given that he’s widely considered to be one of the faces of the NBA, everything he does reflects back on everyone else in the league. This is exactly how the sports agents feel about this situation, and they clearly aren’t happy with how Morant has been going about his business of late.